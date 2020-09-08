Cross Country | Pinckneyville girls, boys dominate field at Herrin Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — The teams and locations were different but the results were the same Tuesday as sophomore Brodie Denny of Anna-Jonesboro and freshman Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville bested the field once again — this time at the annual Herrin Invitational held at the city park.

Denny won the girls' race with a time of 19 minutes, 37 seconds in covering the 2.9-mile course. She was 45 seconds ahead of Massac County senior standout Ansley Bailey (20:22). It's Denny's third meet and third championship in as many weeks.

"My dad (A-J head coach Matt Denny) and I came over and walked the course yesterday and I felt really good about things today," Denny said. "I knew in order to win I would have to beat Ansley. Fortunately, I was able to do that. I feel like I'm improving each week. My times are better, and more important, my mindset is better."

Bailey, a senior who has competed at state three straight years in cross country, including a 14th-place finish last fall, walked over and congratulated the sophomore on her win, just seconds after she crossed the finish line.