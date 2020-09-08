Cross Country | Pinckneyville girls, boys dominate field at Herrin Invitational

HERRIN — The teams and locations were different but the results were the same Tuesday as sophomore Brodie Denny of Anna-Jonesboro and freshman Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville bested the field once again — this time at the annual Herrin Invitational held at the city park.
Denny won the girls' race with a time of 19 minutes, 37 seconds in covering the 2.9-mile course. She was 45 seconds ahead of Massac County senior standout Ansley Bailey (20:22). It's Denny's third meet and third championship in as many weeks.
"My dad (A-J head coach Matt Denny) and I came over and walked the course yesterday and I felt really good about things today," Denny said. "I knew in order to win I would have to beat Ansley. Fortunately, I was able to do that. I feel like I'm improving each week. My times are better, and more important, my mindset is better."
Bailey, a senior who has competed at state three straight years in cross country, including a 14th-place finish last fall, walked over and congratulated the sophomore on her win, just seconds after she crossed the finish line.
"Brodie's an amazing runner. She pushes me to be better," Bailey said. "I led there for a while, but I had no energy left when I got to about the two-mile mark. I made the mistake of jogging a 2 1/2 mile warm up before the race. I won't make that mistake again."
Turning in a third-place finish was Macey Lentz of Carterville (21:41). Ashley Hirsch of Pinckneyville was fourth in 21:58 and Sophia Castellano of the Panthers was fifth in 22:04.
The Panthers won the team trophy, finishing ahead of second-place Anna-Jonesboro.
On the boys' side, Teel helped the Panthers cruise to an easy team win. He recorded a time of 16:30. The win marks Teel's second meet victory this fall. He also won at Du Quoin last week.
But even more impressive than the freshman taking medalist honors is that Pinckneyville runners finished first, second, third, fifth, seventh, 11th and 13th individually. Not bad considering that there were five other schools represented, including Anna-Jonesboro, Massac County, Carterville, Harrisburg and Herrin.
"Our goal was to get all seven of our runners in the Top 10 and we came pretty close," said Panthers head coach Ryan Bruns. "A lot of the credit for our success can be attributed to our upperclassmen. They have set a good example for our younger kids."
Bruns said senior Steven Hirte is the guy who held teammates accountable earlier this summer during informal workouts. Two times a week, he organized runs in the morning and two more times a week he organized runs in the evenings. He is a true senior leader."
Hirte placed second to Teel Tuesday with a time of 16:45. It was his best performance to date this fall.
"I think I can do better, but I did a much better job today.," Hirte said. "I got out of my head a little. I didn't psych myself out this time."
Hirte credited Teel for setting the bar high.
"If we want to have a good season, we have to run as a team. Today, pretty much everyone was firing on all cylinders."
Panthers teammate Daniel Garavaglia was third overall with a time of 17:00. Jayden Perez of A-J was fourth in 17:25 and David Wagner of PCHS was fifth in 17:37.
As was the case with the girls, the Panthers claimed the team title, beating out Anna-Jonesboro.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!