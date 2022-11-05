Girls Cross Country | Comer eighth, GIlmore 10th at girls cross country state meet

PEORIA – Pope County junior standout Ahry Comer finished eighth Saturday at the Class 1A cross country state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Comer was clocked in 17 minutes, 51 seconds. It marks the second straight year that the Pirates' sensation has placed in the Top 10. She was seventh a year ago.

Murphysboro sophomore phenom, Miah Gilmore, was only two spots back of Comer in 10th place with a time of 18:04.22.

Another local champion, Brodie Denny of Anna-Jonesboro, was 25th overall in 18:30.24. Molly Robertson of Carterville placed 32nd in 18:46.06. Maggie Kellerman of Du Quoin was 59th in 19:20.97, while Dani Williamson of Carterville was 77th in 19:43.78. Molly Merrill of Goreville was 82nd in 19:46. Sofia Castellano of Pinckneyville was 92nd in 19:52.64 and Raegan Jones of Anna-Jonesboro was 96th in 19:54.48.

There were 258 runners competing Saturday in a driving rain, complemented by a buzzkill wind that made it extremely difficult for the runners to navigate portions of the course.

"I ran a pretty good race, but I can't stay I'm happy with eighth place this year after finishing seventh last year at state," Comer said. "I was definitely looking for something better today. Thankfully, I will be back next year. I'm just going to have to work that much harder next summer with my training."

Gilmore said she tried to keep pace with Comer and was pleased with her Top 10 finish.

"Following Ahry gave me a good pace down the hill," the sophomore said. "I gave it all I had. Running in the rain and wind was hard. Next season, anytime it rains, I will be running."

Murphysboro head coach Cody Ellermeyer said he couldn't be prouder of Gilmore.

"Miah finished 35th here last year as a freshman," he said. "We kind of set a goal of Top 15 this year, but then she had a breakout meet at Benton in early October and I told her that Top 10 was within reach. And she did it. Miah had a great season."

Denny said she will miss cross country racing the high school level as she graduates next spring and will run at SIU next fall.

"I'm going to miss my teammates here at Anna-Jonesboro," she said. "I love these girls. They are like family to me."

A-J placed sixth as a team at state. Pinckneyville was 18th overall and Carterville was 24th.