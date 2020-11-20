Girls Cross Country Runner of The Year | Massac County's Ansley Bailey

“You don’t even have to worry about her, just the other runners. I hope I’m wrong about this, but she’s probably once in a coaching career.”

Except for a September race where she competed with an injury and lost, Bailey set the pace and dared others to play catch-up. Her primary battle was with the stopwatch instead of other runners.

After all, it’s hard to worry about what’s behind you when no one is in sight.

“I had to give it my all and go out with good times and win,” Bailey said. “I wanted to be undefeated, and although I lost one race, I was able to show how hard I worked. This season has honestly been one of the best.”

It was capped in fitting fashion during a postseason that saw Bailey put her stamp on it before it even started. On the Sunday before the Marissa Regional, Bailey and her father made a two-hour drive north from Metropolis to walk the course around the Marissa Recreational Area.

Race day dawned cold, windy and damp. Wind chills were probably in the mid-30s when the athletes heard the starter’s pistol just before 9 a.m. Bailey was wide awake, posting a time of 18:25.6 that was just over 50 seconds ahead of another good runner, Du Quoin’s Olivia Phillips.