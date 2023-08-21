Just about everybody who was somebody last year in Southern Illinois girls cross country will probably be somebody again this fall.

How experienced is the returning cast throughout the region? Of the top 25 finishers from the Class 1A Carterville Regional, a whopping 22 are back this year. Seventeen of the top 25 from the Harrisburg Regional are back, including The Southern Illinoisan Runner of the Year in Pope County’s Ahry Comer.

In that light, perhaps it’s fitting that Anna-Jonesboro is the team to beat. Matt Denny’s Wildcats return four of the top 12 finishers from a regional champion that also rolled through the Benton Sectional. And while they lost last year’s top runner, Brodie Denny, they welcome a sterling freshman class that includes a highly-decorated performer at the junior high level.

Matt Denny said his biggest problem might be managing his deep roster.

“It’s going to be a war just to run varsity on our team,” he said. “It gives us the freedom to move the girls around and it’s going to be really competitive in the workouts. It allows us to do so much and keep it interesting. It’s good to have the depth for sure.”

That depth includes Zoe Jones, Reese Jones, Raegan Jones and Kenzie Miller – all of whom were top 12 performers in the regionals. The quartet followed up with top 25 finishes at Benton.

Then there’s Bree Hazelrigg, the only senior on this roster, as well as sophomore Maggie Gooden. Oh, and have we mentioned that freshman class? That merely includes Jadyn Gerardi, who if Denny is correct is a name that will become very familiar the next four years.

“Three state titles in junior high,” Denny said of her. “She’s a pretty special talent and she didn’t even have distance training until this summer because she was a sprinter throughout junior high. She’s got the potential to finish in the top 10.”

As will be the case throughout this athletic year, a prime storyline will be the new alignment in the SIRR. Carterville is making two jumps in 2023-24. Not only are the Lions moving from the Mississippi to the Ohio, they are also going up to Class 2A in cross country.

In one aspect, the move leaves coach Nancy Adams a bit apprehensive.

“We’re one of the smaller 2A schools at 633 students,” she said, “and we figured there’s a chance we could compete against someone as high as 1,476. So that’s almost 2½ times our size. But I think, and the girls think, we can do this.”

One thing’s for certain: Carterville could have picked worse years to step up in class than this one. That’s because it returns its top runners from last year in Molly Robertson, a junior who finished third last year at Benton, and Dani Williamson, a sophomore who didn’t let a lack of varsity experience keep her from finishing 13th in the sectional.

Adams is excited to see what freshman Lyla Seman can contribute. She won the Class L SIJHSAA championship last fall. Other returnees in the junior and senior class might give the Lions the depth any good team needs to enjoy postseason success.

“We’re running a lot of bigger meets just to see what we have out there,” Adams said. “It will be a learning year in that regard but I think the girls can pick up where they left off last year.”

Another storyline might be at Murphysboro, which returns Carterville Regional champion Miah Gilmore. The junior added a fourth place showing in the sectional to qualify for the state meet and then capped a terrific season by placing 10th at the state meet.