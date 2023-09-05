HERRIN – The Du Quoin High School girls cross country team placed five runners among the Top 10 finishers Tuesday en route to a convincing team win at the Herrin Invitational held at the city park.

The Indians tallied 25 points (lower the better in cross country) compared to second-place finisher, Salem, with 58. Marion was third with 64 points.

Marion’s Kara Odum placed first overall with a winning time of 19 minutes, 47 seconds.

Odum, a sophomore, said she was simply looking for a personal best time at the Herrin meet.

“I didn’t really care where I placed. I just wanted to see a better time, and I got it,” Odum said. “Of course, it’s nice to win, too. I hadn’t won a meet since last year. I’m just so glad it cooled off today.”

Odum’s previous best time was 19:58.

Du Quoin first-year head coach Brittnie Kellerman said she was pleased with the girls winning the meet.

“I’m just so proud of them,” she said. “They all came out and did really well and gave their best. That’s all I could ask.”

Kellerman said Maggie Kellerman (second), Ava Gregory (third), and Lainey Miller (fifth) all finished in the Top 5, while Issy Phillips (seventh) and Alyssa White (eighth) were also in the Top 10.

“I think we know the areas where we need to work on as runners, but I’m happy with where we are right now,” Kellerman said.

The Indians will compete at West Frankfort on Thursday.

Kellerman of Du Quoin was second at 19:57. Gregory of Du Quoin was third at 21:10. Breanna Thurman of Salem was fourth (21:17) followed by Miller-Du Quoin (fifth at 21:26); Maci Thorsen-Salem (sixth at 21:39); Phillips-Du Quoin (seventh at 22:19); White-Du Quoin (eighth at 22:28); Skylar Blakey-Herrin (ninth at 22:33); and Piper Price-Herrin (10th at 22:34).

The Herrin boys team placed first overall with 33 points.

“All you can look for is to compete against those who are here,” said Herrin head coach Dusty Mallow. A total of 12 teams failed to show up for the meet.

“I thought our boys did a very good job today and I’m proud of them,” he said. “When you can have so many of your kids place in the Top 10, you’re going to win a lot of meets. It was a great meet today for the boys.”

Du Quoin was second (47) followed by Massac County (third at 96); Salem (fourth at 98); Harrisburg (fifth at 102); and Agape Christian of Marion (sixth at 170).

Earning gold medalist honors was Du Quoin freshman Hayden Swiney, who came from behind in the final 100 meters to nip Herrin’s Mason King. Swiney’s official time was 16 minutes, 19 seconds. King was a couple of steps behind at 16:20.

“This was my first meet victory, and it feels pretty good,” Swiney said. “I was just trying to beat as many of the Herrin kids as I could because I knew they would be my strongest competition today.”

King, a sophomore, said he was frustrated with giving up the lead at the end to Swiney, but proud of his overall work.

“It was a tough race. I tried to outkick him at the end, but my legs gave out on me,” he said. “I was shooting for a sub-17-minute race, and thankfully, was able to get that by a good margin.”

Third overall was Jaydon Miller of Massac County (16:39) followed by Malachi Black-Harrisburg (fourth 16:48); Braden Davis-Herrin (fifth at 17:06); Conor Gross-Du Quoin (sixth at 17:08); Waylon Hall-Herrin (seventh at 17:22); Caiden Beer-Salem (eighth at 17:31); Noah Coleman-Herrin (ninth at 17:59); and Maddox Burks-Herrin (10th at 18:01).