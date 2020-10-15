Prep Cross Country | Barbre, Karcher run to BDC titles

VIENNA — For the last two months, Carmi-White County senior Ty Barbre has juggled cross country, golf and online classes.

With one of those balls now in the bag, barring a last-minute change of heart from the IHSA that would bring about state tournaments for fall sports, Barbre merely has to mix in cross country with his schoolwork for the next month.

On Thursday, Barbre looked ready to run with the region’s best when he cruised to a lopsided win in the Black Diamond Conference meet at Tunnel Hill State Trail. His clocking of 15:32.8 was nearly 90 seconds ahead of runnerup and teammate Tanner Spence.

“I haven’t had great mileage the last couple of weeks because I’ve had a lot going on,” Barbre said. “But I feel I’m getting close to where I was. This was a positive race for me because I was close to the 5:10 pace where I was at the start of the year.”

While Barbre dominated the individual competition, Fairfield came up with a balanced performance to squeeze past Vienna and Hamilton County for the team title. The Mules had no one finish higher than Austin Schuster’s sixth place, but placed all five runners in the top 11 for a team score of 41, seven fewer than the Eagles and 14 less than the Foxes.