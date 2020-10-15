Prep Cross Country | Benton crowned SIRR Ohio champs

MURPHYSBORO — The Southern Illinois River to River cross country meet at Riverside Park turned out exactly how the Benton Rangers envisioned Tuesday.

Senior Reece Johnson took home first-place in the Ohio for a second consecutive year while Massac County’s Ansley Bailey placed first for the girls. Johnson and freshman running mate Gavin Genesio did what they have all season — stick together ahead of the pack until one Ranger breaks away.

Johnson would eventually break away from Genesio around the two-mile mark before crossing the finish line at 16:25. Genesio later crossed at the 16:44 mark.

The two teammates couldn’t help but smile at one another in excitement.

“(Gavin) definitely brings a youth and enthusiasm to our team that’s much needed,” said Johnson. “It’s one thing if we come out here and it’s just all business and we don’t have much fun, but some of the stuff we brought on the bus today is kind of like a party coming to the meet.”

Genesio continues to put himself in contention as one of the best runners in the area. Johnson is right there with him as they both continue to push each other down the final stretch of the season.