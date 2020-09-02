Prep Cross Country | Benton dominates in SIRR Ohio showdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Benton stole the show in Wednesday’s SIRR Ohio Conference meet placing five boys and six girls in the Top 10 of each respected race.

The host Red Devils, Harrisburg, Herrin, Massac County and West Frankfort tried their best, but the Rangers were prepared after getting some advice from head coach Brent McLain prior to the race.

“Coach got us up for this one preaching that it’s the biggest meet of the year just because we don’t know what’s going to happen from here on out,” said Rangers senior Reece Johnson. “We were ready to come in and take care of business, that’s been the focus since we started.”

Johnson’s focus early on was staying stride-for-stride with freshman teammate Gavin Genesio. The dynamic duo stuck together for a while before Genesio separated himself to place first with a time of 17:20.

Benton had five runners cross the finish-line before any other team with Johnson placing second at 17:46. Freshman Mason Teiffel joins Johnson as the two brothers with sisters that run on the girls side. Tieffel is usually known as a wrestler, but proved he can run too by placing third with a time of 18:33.