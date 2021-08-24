Prep Cross Country | Benton 'executes plan' with top finishes in season-opener

Tieffel also has personal goals of placing top 3 in the conference meet when the temperature cools down. Her second goal after that is helping her team advance in the regional and sectional races.

McLain couldn’t find wood to knock on after the meet for good luck, but thinks his girls are off to a great start.

“Putting three of the top four girls in with one girl that hasn’t ran cross country since the seventh grade (Eubanks) is a big achievement for us,” said McLain. “Losing Mia Wills to basketball injuries kind of hurts but we do what we can. We had two girls; one is a junior that came out this year in Addi Krueger, and we had a freshman in Emma Matthews that both have never ran like that before.

“Just to come out and get that experience, and they probably did it on the hottest day this season for us — we’re walking out of here with smiles.”

Benton has one week to prepare for its next challenge in Murphysboro next Wednesday. Until then, McLain will enjoy watching his son grow with the rest of the team.

“I’m going to be honest, (Gabe) really did surprise me today, but I’m really happy for him and I knew he could do that — I just didn’t know if he was ready to do it yet.”