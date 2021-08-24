Prep Cross Country | Benton 'executes plan' with top finishes in season-opener

HERRIN — Benton’s Brent McLain had a message for his team just minutes before the opening gun set off the cross-country season at Herrin Memorial Park on Tuesday.
“Execute the plan,” said McLain.
The Rangers got the party started around 4 p.m. when they finished five of the top 6 runners in 92-degree heat against fellow SIRR schools: Herrin, Pinckneyville, and West Frankfort.
Benton sophomore Gavin Genisio ran an unofficial time of 15.57 to win his first race of the season, and was followed in order by freshman Gabe McLain (16.49) — nicknamed “Goob” by his teammates — and sophomore Mason Tieffel (17.01).
Pinckneyville sophomore Isaac Teel (17.15) finished fourth to split Tieffel and Benton freshman Cole Buchanan (17.28) in fifth; followed by Chase Owens (17.34) in sixth as the lone senior Ranger.
“The boys definitely executed the plan,” said McLain. “The two freshmen have never run a three-mile course, they’re used to 1.8. We’ve got a good group with our two sophomores and our senior, but it’s all still a learning curve. If we just went out there and split up they wouldn’t know what a team aspect is.
“Holding them together is kind of the point in a meet like this.”
The trio of Genisio, McLain and Tieffel stuck together like glue for most of the race before Genisio showcased his breakaway speed in the final mile.
Genisio believes his team can post even faster numbers later in the season when his Rangers return to Herrin Park for the conference meet.
“It was really hot today but we stayed together as a team and I think we ran really well,” said Genisio. “The course was really flat and marked very well which was something we were uncertain about as a team coming in.”
The Benton girls followed suit on a flat course highlighted by one hill known as “Killer Hill” to the small crowd section surrounding the finish line.
Leading the Rangerettes was senior Peyton Tieffel with an unofficial first-place time of 20.10. Tieffel outpaced Pinckneyville freshman Vanessa Teel (20.53) in second and received help from senior teammates Jacey Eubanks (20.59) in third and Hailey Wallace (21.00) in fourth.
Benton is without Addisyn Miller (graduation) and Mia Wills (injury) from last year’s team that placed third at the Belleville Sectional. Tieffel believes her team’s numbers including junior Addi Krueger, sophomore Blakely Johnson, and freshman Emma Matthews can make another deep run.
“I’m very excited about the number of runners we have returning,” said Tieffel. “The plan today was to stick together and help each other as a team and show the newer runners how to race and how to go out. I think we have a shot to do very well in some of the postseason meets.”
Tieffel also has personal goals of placing top 3 in the conference meet when the temperature cools down. Her second goal after that is helping her team advance in the regional and sectional races.
McLain couldn’t find wood to knock on after the meet for good luck, but thinks his girls are off to a great start.
“Putting three of the top four girls in with one girl that hasn’t ran cross country since the seventh grade (Eubanks) is a big achievement for us,” said McLain. “Losing Mia Wills to basketball injuries kind of hurts but we do what we can. We had two girls; one is a junior that came out this year in Addi Krueger, and we had a freshman in Emma Matthews that both have never ran like that before.
“Just to come out and get that experience, and they probably did it on the hottest day this season for us — we’re walking out of here with smiles.”
Benton has one week to prepare for its next challenge in Murphysboro next Wednesday. Until then, McLain will enjoy watching his son grow with the rest of the team.
Genisio reported on it first.
“I’m going to be honest, (Gabe) really did surprise me today, but I’m really happy for him and I knew he could do that — I just didn’t know if he was ready to do it yet.”
McLain had a hunch he’d be ready.
“I knew our 2-5 were going to be close, and at Murphysboro next week you could flip a coin on that top five; it just turned out that (Gabe) had a really good day.”
So did all of the Rangers in this one.
