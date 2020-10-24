Prep Cross Country | Benton ready for sectional competition after Class 1A Hamilton County Regional championship

Sealing the competition on the boys side was Rangers senior Reece Johnson clinching first with a time of 15:37. Johnson saved his best for last with a five minute third mile that pushed him ahead of second-place finisher Ty Barbre from Carmi-White.

Placing third was Rangers freshman Gavin Genisio with a time of 16:02 that could have ended up faster if it wasn’t for a tricky hairpin turn early in the race. Johnson believes a change in strategy for him and Genisio could place them Top 2 in next week's sectional.

“Gavin and I decided we were going to let them have the first mile,” said Johnson. “Honestly, we probably shouldn’t have done that. We would have been better off if we went out for a five minute mile. It really hurt everybody from the get go but that second mile we really tried to push it.”

Genisio’s misstep forced him into playing catchup early on in the race. Still, a third and sixth place finish out of Genisio and fellow freshman Mason Tieffel shows the potential of the Rangers moving forward. With junior Chase Owens winning the fourth flight of runners to place fifth overall, the group effort led to Benton outscoring Nashville in second 20-81.

McLain expects Genisio to bounce back next weekend in a big way.