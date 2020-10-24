Prep Cross Country | Benton ready for sectional competition after Class 1A Hamilton County Regional championship

MCLEANSBORO — Benton added another piece of hardware to its collection after winning the Class 1A Regional at Hamilton County High School on Saturday.
A long day that featured five flights of races was well worth the wait, according to Rangers coach Brent McLain. The Rangers ran the course yesterday before the girls got the day started around 9 a.m., and after four hours of running they can finally breathe as regional champs.
“It’s one of those days that we don’t care if it lasts 10 hours,” said McLain. “We’ll take this long day, take a nap and get ready for another week of preparation.”
Hamilton County’s Maddie Karcher took first in the girls race with a time of 19:28. The junior took advantage of her home course by getting out to a quick lead that helped outpace Benton’s second-place finisher Hailey Wallace.
Karcher is familiar with Wallace (19:48) and Benton’s other junior, Peyton Tieffel, who placed fourth on the day behind teammate Mia Wills. Karcher lost to Wallace and Tieffel in a pair of meets last season but felt certain coming in that she could hang with some of the area's top runners.
“Going into the day I knew that they were my top competition,” Karcher said with a bright smile. “My plan was to stay right with them the whole time, if not be in front of them, and then right before we got to our last mile I just knew that I had more in me. I just went for it, tried to keep that pace up towards the end and it worked.”
Finishing with a top time in Hamilton County’s first year hosting regionals will be a memory Karcher said she’ll cherish forever. The junior advances to next Saturday’s Class 1A Sectional in Belleville where she hopes to close out her junior season on a strong note.
“I was just happy to be on our team course today,” Karcher added. “Our team’s been working so hard and I’m really proud of them. We’re at Belleville for sectionals this year when it’s usually in Benton, so it’s a little bit further of a drive for us but I’m excited and think our team has potential.”
The Benton girls placed first with a team score of 27. Senior Addisyn Miller felt misplaced in the first group of runners that featured each school’s bottom four — showing how deep Benton is this season.
Miller still managed a time of 20:32 to place sixth and give the Lady Rangers the advantage they needed as she worked back from injury. McLain said his girls handled the pressure well.
“You’re coming into a phenomenal McLeansboro team on their course,” he said. “You could be intimidated but our girls weren’t intimidated; they took the pressure and ran phenomenal.”
“Maddie Karcher is just a great runner any day she runs. We were very happy for her win, but when we went two, three, four it kind of sealed the team competition. The girls wanted that just as much as McLeansboro wanted it.”
Sealing the competition on the boys side was Rangers senior Reece Johnson clinching first with a time of 15:37. Johnson saved his best for last with a five minute third mile that pushed him ahead of second-place finisher Ty Barbre from Carmi-White.
Placing third was Rangers freshman Gavin Genisio with a time of 16:02 that could have ended up faster if it wasn’t for a tricky hairpin turn early in the race. Johnson believes a change in strategy for him and Genisio could place them Top 2 in next week's sectional.
“Gavin and I decided we were going to let them have the first mile,” said Johnson. “Honestly, we probably shouldn’t have done that. We would have been better off if we went out for a five minute mile. It really hurt everybody from the get go but that second mile we really tried to push it.”
Genisio’s misstep forced him into playing catchup early on in the race. Still, a third and sixth place finish out of Genisio and fellow freshman Mason Tieffel shows the potential of the Rangers moving forward. With junior Chase Owens winning the fourth flight of runners to place fifth overall, the group effort led to Benton outscoring Nashville in second 20-81.
McLain expects Genisio to bounce back next weekend in a big way.
“We ran the course yesterday and that’s nobody’s fault but his and mine. He made a right instead of a left and a senior would have made it up slowly because it’s a long race. Next week will be more in his favor — yeah it hurt him a little bit, but live and learn. Better to happen now than somewhere down the road.”
Sectionals can’t come soon enough for Johnson and the Rangers. The senior has been seeking competition up top and McLain believes his team’s going to get it in Belleville.
“I am ready,” said Johnson. “There’s at least six kids who should be in that front pack and I’m excited to see what we can do.”
“Next week when you’ve got people like Mumford from Wesclin, Wilkerson from Freeburg, with your Teel and Swiney, that race is going to go out quick,” said McLain. “Some of these people that aren’t going to be expecting it, it's going to be a different race.”
