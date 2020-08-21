Prep Cross Country | Black Diamond rivals set eyes on Hamilton County

The numbers this fall are down for the Blackcats, with returning senior Cole Rushing set to lead the boys team. Five girls are set to return with senior Emma Vaughn ready to contend atop the conference with Hamilton County for a second consecutive season.

“Cole did a really good job running for us last year and I expect a lot out of him,” Messmer said on Thursday. “Emma did really well for us last year, but deals with a little bit of a knee issue. She’ll continue to do well because she works hard.”

Ellie Grammer is another senior expected to contend in the Lady Blackcats' Top Five group of runners. Goreville hasn’t seen the same uptick in volleyball additions that other schools have, which came as a shock for Messmer.

“We have a lot of girls who are trying to golf and run cross country,” said Messmer. “I coach cross country at the junior high level, while teaching social science at the high school, and our junior high program is looking pretty good.”

Messmer expects Hamilton County to be the team to beat in the Black Diamond this season, while adding that Chester will compete with good numbers. Yellow Jackets coach Chris Kern has a bigger-than-usual girls group after the additions of Josie Kattenbraker and Maddie Cribbs from volleyball.