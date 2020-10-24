Prep Cross Country | Carbondale, Marion advance teams to Class 2A sectional

"Our boys ran well today," Baker said. "This is a season that I never would've predicted in my lifetime. We went from running a race all season long where all of our guys got to run together at the same time and we come into a format where you're splitting your team up into three different groups. It changes the dynamic because when you're used to running as a pack and pacing off other people, it changes how an athlete looks at the race while they're in it."

A rematch with the Indians comes very soon.

"Mascoutah is a very good team and they've got really good depth," Baker added. "We hadn't lost all season and maybe it will wake our guys up a little bit. Maybe it will let them know that we've got work to do next week. We get to race them again and maybe the outcome will be different."

Partlow and Poshard might have something to say about that as they'll work their slingshot one more time. But in Saturday's race, they had a Wildcat named Dylon Nalley in the middle.