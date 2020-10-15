Prep Cross Country | Carbondale, Marion take top honors at South Seven meet

"She's a four-time champion and she hasn't been faced with too much competition this year," said Carbondale coach Greg Storm. "She's worked extremely hard at her training. She dropped over a minute off her fastest time to date just by having someone to run with. She really showed out today and I'm proud of her."

Storm was happy to see his team's depth also show out. And it was aided by Althoff having one of its top runners have to leave the course during the race.

"It's unfortunate but I still think our girls were right there to capitalize," Storm said. "We still had two more right behind her and our fourth girl was coming on pretty hard at the end. Even with her in the mix I think it would've been a good battle."

Then in the boys race, Carbondale's Partlow and Poshard held off Marion freshman Dylon Nalley for the top two spots. Partlow's official time was 15:01.8, while Poshard was clocked at 15:08.9 and Nalley next at 15:10.0.

The fourth runner, Althoff's Jack Hiller, didn't cross until 33 seconds later.

Partlow's strategy was basically to use Poshard like a semi-truck on the interstate.