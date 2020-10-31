Prep Cross Country | Carbondale's Partlow wins Class 2A sectional

They weren’t the only ones from Southern Illinois making an impact after a long trip to squirrel country. Marion freshman Dylon Nalley was impressive in finishing third at 15:47.3, helping the Wildcats earn third place in the team competition with 97 points. Mascoutah (72) and Chatham (84) finished 1-2.

But the main storyline was Partlow, who could be used as a poster kid for overcoming adversity. In addition to last year’s hip ailment, Partlow also deals with asthma, not exactly an optimum scenario for a distance runner.

“I have an inhaler I use every morning and an inhaler I use before I run,” he said. “But I love to run. This summer, even when we were in quarantine, I was trying to get a run. I’d have plans with friends and I’d cancel to run.”

In the girls’ race, Carbondale senior Madeline Prideaux capped an outstanding prep career by placing eighth in a time of 19:24.4, making her the only runner from the South Seven to finish in the top 15.

Prideaux survived a very aggressive start from her flight, managing to keep tabs with the main pack and maintaining a consistent pace to earn all-sectional honors again.