Prep Cross Country | Carbondale's Prideaux, Partlow take first at Marion

“I feel like I couldn’t have done any better,” she added.

On the boys side, Partlow ran in a bunched pack alongside teammate Tucker Poshard and Marion’s Dylon Nalley before creating the separation he needed down the final stretch. Partlow sat out as a sophomore while nursing an injury but has punched his name at the top of every race so far this season.

Partlow’s time of 15:37 was 20 seconds faster than his previous best at Marion’s course. Marion coach Eli Baker chanted on his freshman runner, Nalley, as the two of them sprinted around the track, but Partlow turned on the jets and finished his race out strong.

“I feel like at Marion especially, I’m not really going for time, because my main goal this season is to set the school record for the three-mile,” said Partlow. “I’m not going to get that time here because it’s a hard course...I just wanted to win.”

Carbondale’s school record currently sits at 15:07 with one last meet before the South Seven Conference in Centralia. Partlow’s most recent performance at Foundation Park came two weeks ago when he clocked a 15:26.

Having a teammate like Poshard to compete with at the top of each race might be the extra boost Partlow needs. Poshard, a senior, placed third for Carbondale with a time of 15:54.