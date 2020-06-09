Prep Cross Country | Donaldson and Stone ready to lead Marion

With the state now in Phase 3 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, high school athletes and coaches are hoping to soon hear good news on when face-to-face contact will be permitted by the IHSA.
For Marion boys cross country coach Eli Baker, it’s a question he’s hoped would have been answered by now. Unfortunately, it’s not up to the coaches. With 24 boys expected to run for the Wildcats this fall, it will come down to the athletes staying ready from the comfort of their homes.
Returning all of its runners from a season ago, expectations are high for Marion this season in a highly touted South Seven Conference.
Senior Isaac Donaldson blossomed late in the season last year. Donaldson says it’s been “extremely hard” for him to train without his teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Baker spoke highly of the mental and physical toughness Donaldson brings to a very talented roster.
“He’s a worker not a talker,” Baker said in regards to Donaldson’s work ethic. “Once he got in shape, you saw him really compete with the rest of the conference.”
Donaldson’s physical strength shouldn’t be a question after working in construction for most of the 2020 summer. Construction is the same career path he’d like to pursue following high school graduation.
Not all athletes enter high school ready to take over as the team captain and for Donaldson, the leadership role fell into his lap after a group of talented seniors graduated before entering his sophomore season. Baker highlighted Donaldson’s ability to be coachable and listen to his coach’s advice as two of his strongest features.
“Coach Baker has given me a lot of confidence,” said Donaldson. “He’s really helped me with the strategies of running and how to work as a team during runs.”
That leadership trickles on down the rest of the roster for incoming sophomores like Benja Stone to soak up.
“I just try to give the younger guys on the team a lot of encouragement,” Donaldson adds. “Any tough situation they might find themselves in, to just stick with it and push through it.”
Stone has been a natural-born leader for Marion since entering as a freshman, according to Baker and Donaldson. Stone is a raw runner with a ton of upside that a lot of his conference opponents have already taken note of.
What are some goals for Stone entering his sophomore year? Completely destroying his best race time of 15:59 that he set in a Benton meet last season. If you needed a timetable for when Stone was planning on snapping his best time, then he also had an answer for that.
“I plan on destroying my personal best by the third week of the season,” said Stone.
Personal goals for Stone include using the break to have a great summer of training before pursuing first team All-Conference once the season begins. Making it into the top 25 at State is another goal for Stone.
The more important team goals for Stone are pretty simple: win conference and make state while having fun as a group.
Stone is already having fun with freshman teammates Dylan Nalley and Cade Parks during the stay-at-home order. Dylan’s father Daniel Nalley used to run in college and has been using this time to challenge the three runners through vigorous training exercises.
Having influencers such as Daniel takes some of the burden off of Baker’s shoulders during a time when he’s only able to contact his athletes via text message.
“The one thing that makes this group of kids so great is that I never have to worry about them getting their distances in,” said Baker. “It’s been difficult not knowing when practices will begin, but it’s been nice having talks with Daniel just to hear how some of the kids' training is going.”
The training for athletes such as Stone remains very serious after tightened legs affected his ability to run late in his freshman year. Stone’s ability to lead by example and push his other teammates has led to a very exciting offseason for Baker’s team despite the ongoing obstacles they continue to face.
With incoming juniors such as Logan Morgan, Jack Gregory and Noah Gilley joining the bunch, Marion plans on being a force in the South Seven this year. Baker looks back at some of his stronger teams in seasons past and adds that this year's group is the largest motivated group of young men he’s ever had.
