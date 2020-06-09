Prep Cross Country | Donaldson and Stone ready to lead Marion

“I plan on destroying my personal best by the third week of the season,” said Stone.

Personal goals for Stone include using the break to have a great summer of training before pursuing first team All-Conference once the season begins. Making it into the top 25 at State is another goal for Stone.

The more important team goals for Stone are pretty simple: win conference and make state while having fun as a group.

Stone is already having fun with freshman teammates Dylan Nalley and Cade Parks during the stay-at-home order. Dylan’s father Daniel Nalley used to run in college and has been using this time to challenge the three runners through vigorous training exercises.

Having influencers such as Daniel takes some of the burden off of Baker’s shoulders during a time when he’s only able to contact his athletes via text message.

“The one thing that makes this group of kids so great is that I never have to worry about them getting their distances in,” said Baker. “It’s been difficult not knowing when practices will begin, but it’s been nice having talks with Daniel just to hear how some of the kids' training is going.”