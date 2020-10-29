Prep Cross Country | Du Quoin and Carbondale spotlight sectionals this weekend

“At this point we’re just trying to be consistent; we’ve leaned on that all year long,” said Kilpatrick. “We’re trying to win that sectional trophy. It’s important to realize we’re not the only team that wants to win.”

Leading the Lady Indians at the top will be Olivia Phillips and Lauren Heape. Phillips, a junior, placed second at 19:15 in the Marissa regional behind the aforementioned Lady Patriot, Bailey. Heape took third with a time of 20:14 while senior Jacqueline Crain placed fifth at the 20:44 mark to round out Kilpatrick’s top girls.

Junior Landen Swiney’s second-place time of 16:19 behind Pinckneyville champion Isaac Teel — one of the top freshmen in the region alongside Genisio — was followed by teammate Nathan Smith in seventh-place with a time of 17:26. Smith has been a bright spot behind Swiney according to Kilpatrick.

“The last couple of meets, it’s been Nathan Smith at our No. 2 spot. He’s popped up behind Swiney a few times, but his regional performance was probably his best race of the season.”

With the back-and-forth news between Governor Pritzker and the IHSA this week regarding winter sports, Kilpatrick added that he wished, among all of it, cross country would have got a state meet.