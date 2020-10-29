Prep Cross Country | Du Quoin and Carbondale spotlight sectionals this weekend

The weekend that cross country teams across Southern Illinois have been waiting for is almost near with Class 1A and 2A sectionals taking place this Saturday.
Last weekend’s regionals featured weather temperatures in the low 40’s. This Saturday’s forecast for the Class 1A sectional in Belleville shows colder running conditions for the girls races in the morning, while the boys side could be running in 60 degree weather around lunchtime.
Du Quoin has taken shelter this week in order to dodge the rain like many other schools. Head coach Eric Kilpatrick believes his team has had a good week of preparation since competing in the Marissa regional. The Lady Indians are coming off a first-place finish over Pinckneyville, 23-53, while the Du Quoin boys placed fourth behind the Panthers (34), Steeleville (72) and Anna-Jonesboro (84).
“My assistant coach and I talked about it on Monday; I don’t think we’ve been inside all year,” said Kilpatrick. “Of course, it hasn’t rained much over the past few weeks and then it happens the week you don’t want to change your routine. You definitely go through your superstitions, but our kids will take anything that you throw at them.”
Kilpatrick highlighted Brent McLain’s Benton Ranger teams that won both the girls and boys regional at McLeansboro. West Frankfort and the host Crusaders are among many schools that Du Quoin will be going up against, and instead of chasing Massac County’s Ansley Bailey on the girls side, or Benton’s Reece Johnson and Gavin Genisio in the boys race, Kilpatrick has his runners focused on winning the team competition.
“At this point we’re just trying to be consistent; we’ve leaned on that all year long,” said Kilpatrick. “We’re trying to win that sectional trophy. It’s important to realize we’re not the only team that wants to win.”
Leading the Lady Indians at the top will be Olivia Phillips and Lauren Heape. Phillips, a junior, placed second at 19:15 in the Marissa regional behind the aforementioned Lady Patriot, Bailey. Heape took third with a time of 20:14 while senior Jacqueline Crain placed fifth at the 20:44 mark to round out Kilpatrick’s top girls.
Junior Landen Swiney’s second-place time of 16:19 behind Pinckneyville champion Isaac Teel — one of the top freshmen in the region alongside Genisio — was followed by teammate Nathan Smith in seventh-place with a time of 17:26. Smith has been a bright spot behind Swiney according to Kilpatrick.
“The last couple of meets, it’s been Nathan Smith at our No. 2 spot. He’s popped up behind Swiney a few times, but his regional performance was probably his best race of the season.”
With the back-and-forth news between Governor Pritzker and the IHSA this week regarding winter sports, Kilpatrick added that he wished, among all of it, cross country would have got a state meet.
Instead the Indians will take part in eight flights of races on Saturday to close out their 2020 season. Girls are scheduled to begin their first flight of races at 9 a.m. and boys will begin around noon after a short intermission for lunch. Altogether, Kilpatrick expects it to be about a 10-hour day for his troops.
“Going into the regional, I would have said it didn’t benefit us,” Kirkpatrick said on splitting groups into flights. “Freshman usually follow the leaders and see where they need to be, but here I was worried about regionals and our No. 5 runner beat our No. 4 and our No. 6 beat our No. 4.”
Trenton-Weslin’s Justin Mumford, who placed first at the Freeburg regional with a time of 15:00, is a name to follow along with Belleville’s Jack Hiller and Freeburg’s Evan Wilkerson.
Roughly 110 miles east of Belleville, the Class 2A schools will compete at the Olney sectional featuring Carbondale, Centralia, Herrin, Marion, Mount Vernon and Salem.
Carbondale’s Alex Partlow took first at the Highland regional with a time of 15:17, leading the Terriers to a third-place finish behind Mascoutah (50) and Marion (70). Partlow and teammate Tucker Poshard, who placed third with a time of 15:40, were separated by Marion freshman Dylon Nalley with a time of 15:29. Nalley is a name to monitor moving forward for the Wildcats and coach Eli Baker.
“I’m pretty excited for this weekend,” said Partlow. “I believe the course is a little shorter than three miles (2.8), so I’m hoping we can do well.”
Madeline Prideaux will try and lead the Carbondale girls to victory after placing third in regionals with a time of 19:12. Her team placed fifth behind Mascoutah and Highland tied with 58 team points, Waterloo (77) and Triad (78).
Prideaux followed Waterloo’s Angelynn Kanyuck (18:34) in first and Highland’s Grace Meyer (18:59) in second. The Carbondale senior, like many runners, will be racing extra motivated in their final race of high school.
618-351-5178
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!