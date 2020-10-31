Prep Cross Country | Du Quoin, Benton crowned sectional champions

BELLEVILLE — The Class 1A Sectionals at Swansea Clinton Hill Conservation Park on Saturday left a lasting impression on many runners with the symbolic passing of the torch.

Du Quoin ran a nearly perfect afternoon according to coach Eric Kirkpatrick. Junior Olivia Phillips opened up the morning with a third-place finish that sparked life in her team, which finished four runners within the Top 15. Senior Jacqueline Crain placed ninth, while teammates Lauren Heape and Kallie Oestreicher helped gain the edge over Maddie Karcher and the Hamilton County Lady Foxes, 53-88.

Kirkpatrick’s team entered the third heat trailing by six points with freshmen Oestreicher and Lainey Miller left to run. The runners were prepped, and Oestreicher answered the bell by winning her heat with a time of 20:46 to send Du Quoin home with some hardware.

“We really up and down the lineup had ourselves a day,” said Kirkpatrick. “Jacqueline Crain as a senior from that second heat popped up and got ninth which was fantastic, and then we went into that third heat with two 14-year-old freshmen that walked down to the line by themselves and you have to tell them that we’re down six.

“I don’t know if that was the right thing to do, telling them or not, but we told them and talk about responding.”