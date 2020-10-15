Prep Cross Country | Du Quoin, Pinckneyville defend SIRR Mississippi titles

Pinckneyville junior Ashlee Hirsch snapped the run to finish fourth (20:17.6) before the Lady Indians got back on track with junior Alexis George hitting the chute in fifth (20:21.1) to give Du Quoin four of the first five runners. For George, it was her first all-conference honor.

Freshman Kallie Oestreicher finished 10th (20:44.9) to earn her first all-conference honor, edging her teammate Lainey Miller by 0.7 seconds and giving the Lady Indians five of the 10 spots.

Du Quoin won the team title over Pinckneyville by 22 points (21-43), with Nashville third (89), Anna-Jonesboro fourth (103) and Carterville fifth (117).

“Winning three in a row wasn’t a deal coming in, but I’m pretty happy about that,” said Du Quoin coach Eric Kirkpatrick. “We had 1-2-3-5 and two freshmen go 10 and 11. Lainey was a back-and-forth decision whether to run her varsity and she was in ninth with about 400 meters to go, so I thought she was going to end up all-conference. Both the freshmen ran a great race.”

Teel won his sixth race out of eight this season by 13.2 seconds over Du Quoin junior Landen Swiney with a time of 15.42.5.