Prep Cross Country | Du Quoin's Phillips and Swiney take first at Carbondale Invitational

CARBONDALE — It was a beautiful day for running at the Carbondale Cross Country Invitational on Saturday when the Du Quoin girl’s team and Marion boy’s team took home first place plaques in the Terriers’ return to their home course near SIU’s Abe Martin Field.

Du Quoin’s cross country program showed no signs of rust in just their second contest of the season after a temporary pause to their schedule. Senior Olivia Phillips won the girl’s race with a time of 18:23.78 and helped her team to a 41-46 first place finish over Mater Dei in second.

“I felt great today, it was a great day to run,” said Phillips. “The weather was perfect, it was a beautiful morning, and Carbondale’s course was great and mapped out perfectly so you couldn’t get lost.”

Phillips ran a much smarter race according to her head coach, Eric Kirkpatrick. The senior trailed Murphysboro’s Miah Gilmore after the first mile before taking over the top spot and never slowing up.

“There was a lead girl in front of her and she didn’t panic,” said Kirkpatrick. “She kind of just worked her way through that — really for probably three-quarters of a mile — and that takes patience sometimes when you’re somebody that’s used to being in the lead.”