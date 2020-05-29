Prep Cross Country | Friendly rivals Carbondale's Poshard, Centralia's Harlan push each other to their best

Last October, Carbondale’s Tucker Poshard ran his best race at the Mount Vernon Cross Country Invitational when he crossed the finish line with a time of 15:20.
The only issue was that he placed second behind Centralia’s Brooks Harlan, who was able to outlast Poshard down the final stretch with his own best time of 15:12. Even if it is a personal goal for Poshard to beat his good buddy Harlan, the two South Seven opponents aren’t really rivals at all.
Instead they lean on each other at the top of races and push each other to perform at their absolute best.
The friendship began nearly two years ago when Poshard and Harlan met at a three-team cross country meet during their sophomore year. Since then they have kept in touch through a group message, despite the one hour and 15 minute distance between them.
Poshard says he remembers seeing Harlan at a race during eighth grade, and credited him then as one of the best runners in the area.
“We met briefly after I ran against him during eighth grade track season in the one mile event,” said Poshard. “I knew what he was about then before meeting him again our freshman year. Brooks has always had the advantage to distance himself from me when running the mile, but the races get a lot closer when we face off in cross country.”
Both Poshard and Harlan participate in the 3200 meter run during track season, while Harlan also runs the 1600 and often-times the 800. Poshard has run track since his freshman season and credits his advantage in running long distance to his long strides and overall physique standing at 6-foot-2.
The Mount Vernon Invitational came one week prior to the Class 1A regionals, in which both Centralia and Carbondale advanced to sectionals. Harlan labels his first-place finish in last year’s sectionals as one of the most defining moments of his time racing against Poshard.
“Tucker and I were running against a pretty tough group of five to six guys during sectionals last year and it was really nice to lock in on him,” said Harlan. “It’s nice to work together through a race because he’s always competing and pushes me to go harder. He has really grown as a runner and seems to bring a toughness and different mindset to events.”
As one of the best high school runners in the area, Harlan has narrowed his college choices down to about six schools. No decision is coming in the immediate future, but he does plan on studying accounting following high school graduation.
The path for Poshard could be similar, as he plans on studying economics and political science in college, while also taking phone calls with college coaches through the COVID-19 pandemic. He knows any college that lands Harlan is going to receive a tremendous runner and an even better person, but until then the goal is to see how far they can push each other come this fall.
“I’m not really changing anything up too much as far as my training goes, outside of upping my mileage more during the summer to prepare for this year,” said Poshard. “I’m going to do the best I can, but I don’t know how much of a rivalry it will be if he continues to beat me in every race.”
Injuries have been a major obstacle for Harlan to overcome in the past. During his junior season, Harlan missed a two-week span during September with a knee injury that threw off his training in order to compete for a state title.
He feels like that can all change if he can get past the injury bug and have Poshard there to give him a run for his money in every race.
“As long as I can stay healthy, I’d like to take a shot at a state title,” said Harlan. “I had big goals for this spring to win a state title in the 1600 and 3200, but that can’t happen with all that is going on right now with the virus.”
Harlan will be accompanied by fellow senior Cory Freeman at the top of races for the Orphans this season. Returning for the Terriers alongside Poshard will be fellow senior Alex Partlow, who missed time last year due to injury.
According to Poshard, the South Seven is going to be more competitive this year than it has in years past. One runner he says to keep an eye out for is the growing potential of Marion’s Benja Stone
