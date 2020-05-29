Prep Cross Country | Friendly rivals Carbondale's Poshard, Centralia's Harlan push each other to their best

“I’m not really changing anything up too much as far as my training goes, outside of upping my mileage more during the summer to prepare for this year,” said Poshard. “I’m going to do the best I can, but I don’t know how much of a rivalry it will be if he continues to beat me in every race.”

Injuries have been a major obstacle for Harlan to overcome in the past. During his junior season, Harlan missed a two-week span during September with a knee injury that threw off his training in order to compete for a state title.

He feels like that can all change if he can get past the injury bug and have Poshard there to give him a run for his money in every race.

“As long as I can stay healthy, I’d like to take a shot at a state title,” said Harlan. “I had big goals for this spring to win a state title in the 1600 and 3200, but that can’t happen with all that is going on right now with the virus.”

Harlan will be accompanied by fellow senior Cory Freeman at the top of races for the Orphans this season. Returning for the Terriers alongside Poshard will be fellow senior Alex Partlow, who missed time last year due to injury.

According to Poshard, the South Seven is going to be more competitive this year than it has in years past. One runner he says to keep an eye out for is the growing potential of Marion’s Benja Stone

