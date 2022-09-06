Prep Cross Country | Herrin, Du Quoin get wins at Herrin Invitational

HERRIN — Herrin placed four runners in the top nine and all five in the top 16 to win the boys division while Du Quoin placed four in the top eight and five in the top 15 to barely edge out Carterville in the girls division of the Herrin Invitational ran on the City Park course Tuesday afternoon.

“It was a good race for us,” said Herrin coach Dusty Mallow. “We actually did better than we thought we would today. The whole team did well top to bottom.”

Harrisburg senior Luke Winkleman edged out Herrin senior Braden Hudgens (16:20.4) by 4.8 seconds to win the boys title with a personal record time of 16:15.6.

“I got fifth here last year, so I was shooting for that range and then I got second last week at A-J, so then I was shooting for that,” Winkleman said. “I started out a little hot, but it felt controlled. I was at fifth or sixth at the mile mark and after the third mile I was up to third or fourth. I then knew I could kick pretty good, so I was trying to put myself in a good position. About 400 meters to go, I went for it and with 200 left I passed him.”

Rounding out the top five Herrin runners were sophomore Waylan Hall fifth (16:50.4), freshman Braden Davis seventh (17:18.9), senior Grant Ellet ninth (17:59.6) and freshman Maddox Burks 16th (18:54.4).

“We did a great job as a team today,” Hudgens said. “Today I was trying to run as even as I could. However, we went out a little fast on the first mile. With 300 meters to go he really kicked it and I couldn’t quite match that.”

Cobden senior Brady Bundren finished third (16:33.4) and Massac County sophomore Jayden Miller fourth (16:37.2) to round out the top five finishers.

In the girls division, it was a nip-and-tuck battle between Du Quoin and Carterville resulting in a four-point difference between first and second place.

“We’re always looking to improve the girls’ times and winning is a byproduct of that,” said Du Quoin coach Eric Kirkpatrick. “We were fortunate to come out on top today. Today was a good wakeup call.”

Carterville sophomore Molly Robertson outdistanced the 39-person field winning the title by 24.9 seconds with a personal record time of 18:38.6 for her first win of the season and only second of her high school career.

“I’ve never really been in first before and today was hot and I had to motivate myself - it was good,” Robertson said. “The game plan was not to go out too fast, keep a nice pace the whole way and push at the end. I was a little behind after the first half mile and then I passed on the curve.”

Herrin sophomore Ellary Blakey finished second (19:02.5) with Du Quoin sophomore Maggie Kellerman not far behind in the third place (19:11.1).

“Maggie has quite a kick at the end of the race and we’re trying to get that started a little earlier,” Kirkpatrick said. “She’s just getting used to being the No. 1 runner.”

After Marion freshman Kara Odum took fourth (19:20.7) Du Quoin junior Claire Rose took fifth by 28.2 seconds with a time of 19:31.1 with Carterville freshman Dani Williamson in sixth place (19:59.3).

Du Quoin freshman Ava Gregory crossed the finish line in seventh place (20:33.8) and sophomore Issy Phillips came in right behind in eighth (20:56.9). Du Quoin’s fifth runner, junior Lainey Miller, finished 15th (22:16.6) to give the Lady Indians 38 points.

After Salem sophomore Breanna Thurman finished ninth (20:59.3) Carterville sophomore Marcela Wood rounded out the top 10 (21:53.1) with Anna Balaforth and Malia Williamson finishing in the 16th and 17th, respectively.