MURPHYSBORO — For Benton High School senior Gavin Genisio, it was another win in a long line of career wins for the legendary Southern Illinois distance runner.

For Anna-Jonesboro freshman Jadyn “Smoke” Gerardi, it was her first meet win in what is bound to be an illustrious high school career.

Both strutted away champions of the Murphysboro Cross Country Invitational Wednesday at Riverside Park.

“I was really nervous and didn’t think I was going to do that well today,” said Gerardi, who is a three-time state champion at the junior high level in cross country and owner of four junior high state records in track (100, 200, 400 and 800 meters).

Gerardi said that her race strategy Wednesday was to go out and get comfortable in the first mile of the race; start picking off the leaders one-by-one in the second mile; and finishing strong in the third mile.

“Winning today was very exciting to me,” she said. “I want to be successful and I want our team to be successful.”

Anna-Jonesboro coach Matt Denny said his standout freshman is still trying to learn how to run the three-mile race that is cross country. Distance at the junior high level is two miles.

“The moment is never too big for Jadyn,” Denny said. “It seems like she’s been running all her life. She started competing when she was in the second grade and has run a lot of races all over the country. She’s just comfortable when she runs. She doesn’t get nervous much at all. She’s just cool, calm, and collected.”

Gerardi’s winning time at Murphysboro was 18 minutes, 52 seconds. The Red Devils’ Miah Gilmore was second overall in 19:10, or 18 seconds back of the lead. Caroline Tepe of Okawville was third in 19:22. Molly Robertson of Carterville was fourth (19:28).

Marion’s Kara Odum was fifth in 19:58. Aleah Box of Anna-Jonesboro was sixth in 20:27. Molly Merrill of Goreville was seventh in 20:30. Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville was eighth in 20:31. Raegan Jones of Anna-Jonesboro was ninth in 20:36 and Lyla Seaman of Carterville was 10th in 20:54.

In team standings, Anna-Jonesboro was first with 37 points. Carterville placed second with 81 points followed by Pinckneyville third (95), Okawville fourth (149), Du Quoin fifth (166), Breese Central sixth (184), Carbondale seventh (185), Marion eighth (202); the host school, Murphysboro ninth (203) and Herrin 10th (265).

“It feels pretty good to win this one today,” Denny said. “We were very solid today. I was proud of the girls.”

In the boys’ race, Genisio’s Rangers placed first overall with 33 team points. Pinckneyville was second (64), Herrin third (91), Carterville fourth (180), Du Quoin fifth (188), Murphysboro sixth (194), Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia seventh (206), Webber Township eighth (206), Anna-Jonesboro ninth (228) and Breese Central rounded out the Top 10 with 249 points.

Genisio’s winning time was 15 minutes, 12.6 seconds. That breaks the course record of 15:17.

“I think it was pretty amazing today,” the senior said. “I was shooting for the course record. I just have to keep working harder and getting better.”

Benton coach Brent McLain was pleased to get the team win.

“We had a great day today,” he said. “Murphysboro puts on a great meet. We’ll wipe the smiles off our faces tomorrow and get back to training hard. We’ve tried to create a winning culture at Benton these last several year – a culture of kids running together and helping one another.”

Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville was second in 15:39. Gabe McLain of Benton was third (16:13). Cole Buchanan of Benton was fourth (16:20). Landen Boman of Pinckneyville was fifth (16:39). Jaxon Dalby of Webber Township was sixth (16:54). Clayton Cratch of Steeleville was seventh (17:12). Waylon Hall of Herrin was eighth (17:14.4). Elijah Gregory of CORL was ninth (17:14.7) and Ben Simmons of Carbondale rounded out the Top 10 individuals with a time of 17:15.

— Sports reporter Kedarius Flowers contributed to this article