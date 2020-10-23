Prep Cross Country | Teams excited for new competition at Class 1A and 2A regionals

All of 2020 has been fun for senior Reece Johnson and freshman Gavin Genisio in Benton. The duo is well documented as one of, if not the best tandem in the area, and they do it by pushing one another at the top of every race. Johnson won the West Frankfort regional and Benton sectional as a junior, but knows there will be more competition at the top.

“I’m glad we’re in McLeansboro because I think I’ll run better on a flatter course than in Benton, Murphysboro or Pinckneyville,” said Johnson.”I’m trying to win regionals again, and I’m hoping Gavin and I continue to finish 1-2.”

Carbondale is another school to look out for in Highland this weekend. The Terriers have a nasty 1-2 punch on the boys side between junior Alex Partlow and senior Tucker Poshard. Partlow broke the school record with a time of 15:01.8 at the conference championship in Centralia with Poshard placing second.

Partlow has been a man on a mission his entire junior year since sitting out as a sophomore due to injury. After running a 15:37 at the beginning of October in Marion, Partlow told The Southern that his biggest goal was to break the school record of 15:07.