Prep Cross Country | Underclassmen shine at SIRR Mississippi meet

DU QUOIN — A pair of underclassmen demonstrated Wednesday that they are indeed ready for prime time.
Freshman Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville and sophomore Brodie Denny of Anna-Jonesboro earned medalist honors at the River-to-River Conference (Mississippi Division) preview cross country meet hosted by Du Quoin High School at the state fairgrounds.
Teel turned in a winning time of 17:03, finishing comfortably ahead of the pack on the boys' side. Denny was first among the female participants. Her winning time was 20 minutes, 23 seconds.
The Panthers captured the team title for the boys with a score 35, Anna-Jonesboro was second at 52, followed by Nashville-75, Du Quoin-95, Carterville-116 and Sparta 158.
Anna-Jonesboro's Blake Mays (17:36) and Jayden Perez (17:49) placed second and third to Teel in the boys' race. Pinckneyville's Daniel Garavaglia (18:00) was fourth. Nathan Smith of Du Quoin was fifth in 18:09.
"I'm a little surprised that I won today," said Teel ever so modestly. "I've been working hard in practice, though, and I expect a lot of myself. I want to win every race that I run."
Teel placed third in his first high school meet last week, a meet the Panthers hosted at Lake Sallateeska.
"I like running, but I play other sports, too. I play basketball and run track. I used to play baseball. Whatever sport is in season I enjoy playing."
Panthers cross country coach Ryan Bruns is just happy the freshman enjoys distance running.
"He won the state championship in junior high cross country last year, so we knew he was pretty talented. And he has definitely put in the work this summer getting ready for this season."
Bruns describes Teel as "heck of a competitor" and expects the youngster to improve with experience.
"I think his best is yet to come. He has another gear when he needs it," the coach said.
Bruns was also pleased to get the team victory.
"It's a great start to the season. The kids ran well today. They have worked hard this summer," he said.
In the girls' race, Du Quoin won the team title with a low score of 28. Pinckneyville was second at 59 followed by Nashville-75, A-J-93 and Carterville-121. Sparta competed but had no team score.
The Lady Indians' runners placed second through fifth behind Denny individually. Olivia Phillips was second individually in 21:01. Lauren Heape was third in 21:42. Jacqueline Crain was fourth in 21:54 and Alexis George was fifth in 22:02.
"I really didn't think I'd win because I know how good all those Du Quoin runners are," Denny said. "That's why it means a lot to me to win here today. I'm glad I was able to prove myself wrong."
Denny, who won the Pinckneyville Invite last week, said she drew inspiration Wednesday from her father, Wildcats head coach Matt Denny, when the race was tight.
"I was running right with Olivia and I heard my dad say to keep going, so I ran a little harder and was able to pull away. He had faith in me. I just wanted to do my best."
The elder Denny said he's proud of his daughter's performance the last two weeks.
"She's put in the time in practice. She made a commitment to running, beginning last spring, and that work is now paying off. Brodie's always been a decent runner, but she's getting better and better."
The sophomore's versatility is also a key, having run sprints and relays in track in addition to longer distances. That speed work has helped her immensely in cross country.
Du Quoin head coach Eric Kirkpatrick said he was excited to get a team victory.
"This win today reinforces what we thought when running all summer long in practice. You don't really know what you've got until you run against somebody else. And today, we ran well. I was pleased with all the girls."
