Prep Cross Country | Underclassmen shine at SIRR Mississippi meet

Panthers cross country coach Ryan Bruns is just happy the freshman enjoys distance running.

"He won the state championship in junior high cross country last year, so we knew he was pretty talented. And he has definitely put in the work this summer getting ready for this season."

Bruns describes Teel as "heck of a competitor" and expects the youngster to improve with experience.

"I think his best is yet to come. He has another gear when he needs it," the coach said.

Bruns was also pleased to get the team victory.

"It's a great start to the season. The kids ran well today. They have worked hard this summer," he said.

In the girls' race, Du Quoin won the team title with a low score of 28. Pinckneyville was second at 59 followed by Nashville-75, A-J-93 and Carterville-121. Sparta competed but had no team score.

The Lady Indians' runners placed second through fifth behind Denny individually. Olivia Phillips was second individually in 21:01. Lauren Heape was third in 21:42. Jacqueline Crain was fourth in 21:54 and Alexis George was fifth in 22:02.