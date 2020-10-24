Prep Cross Country | Wide-awake Bailey cruises to Class 1A regional title at Marissa

MARISSA — The wakeup call came at 4 a.m. Saturday, a time that might even make a morning DJ or a farmer groan.

“We got on the bus and we were all tired,” said Massac County senior Ansley Bailey, “but I was ready to go.”

Bailey certainly ran like someone who was wide awake during the Class 1A Marissa Regional, cruising to a 50-second victory in the girls’ race with a clocking of 18:25.6 for her second regional title.

Du Quoin made a mockery of the team competition, taking up the next four spots behind Bailey and adding a ninth place finish. The Indians finished with just 23 points, 30 fewer than Perry County neighbor Pinckneyville. Murphysboro, Anna-Jonesboro and Carterville also earned spots in next week’s Belleville Althoff Sectional.

All of them might be chasing Bailey again. The SIU commit has won almost all her races this year, usually by wide margins, as she eagerly sets the pace and dares someone to come get her. Few can catch up.

“I start out fast to get the lead and put people behind me,” Bailey said. “I feel more comfortable going out fast, more positive about it.”