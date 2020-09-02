Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Marion cross country creating new standards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During quarantine, I shared multiple phone conversations with Marion boys cross country coach Eli Baker. His voice on the other end of those calls couldn’t have been filled with more excitement for his Wildcats roster consisting of 18 runners.

Many coaches believe ‘team depth’ may turn out to be an X factor during a shortened season. It was almost too fitting that the first cross country meet I covered this year came at the Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex, which had me excited for multiple reasons.

As I slammed my car door shut last Thursday evening, I was excited to see runners such as Marion’s Isaac Donaldson, Carbondale’s Tucker Poshard and Centralia’s Brooks Harlan after covering them when they were juniors. I had spoken with the trio throughout quarantine regarding the upcoming season, but soon after the starting pistol sounded, I learned they were all out nursing injuries.

This shifted some of my attention towards Wildcats runner Benja Stone, who Baker expressed was one of the best freshman runners in the area. Enough so that he’d compete at the top of any race no matter the competition. When I spoke with Donaldson regarding his teammates prior to the season, these were his words: