This year has certainly been an eventful one for Benton Rangers cross country and track coach Brent McLain.

Last spring, after visiting his family physician, the 58-year-old learned that the heartburn he was feeling was not heartburn at all, but rather an indication that he had heart complications.

A deeper look into the problem revealed that he had six blockages that ultimately required open-heart surgery. Three bypasses were performed.

When in recovery in the hospital’s intensive care unit, McLain started coding and had to be revived before being hustled off to surgery where stents were placed in three arteries.

Since that time, McLain has suffered no additional setbacks.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with McLain, he is quite legendary in these parts of Southern Illinois as a cross country and track runner.

The 1983 Benton High School grad was a state champion in cross country in the fall of ’82 with a time of 14 minutes, 39.5 seconds. He followed that up with a state championship in the 1600 meter run in the spring of ’83 with a time of 4:11.45.

At that time, there were only two school enrollment classes – A and AA – and Benton was classified AA.

Although still not feeling 100% healthy a little over four months since the surgery, McLain said he feels much better every day and is starting to regain more of his strength.

Good enough to coach.

“I ignored some of the warning signs like the heartburn and occasional difficulty with breathing,” he said. “I thought I was in great shape. I worked out all the time. I lifted weights. Now I know that I am very fortunate to be here – and coaching again. I owe my life to my health care team.”

As it turns out, McLain is presiding over a Rangers cross country team this fall that has been picked by one cross country expert – Michael Newman - as the preseason No. 1 team in the state in Class 1A. Newman’s poll is published annually.

Top runner for Benton is senior Gavin Genisio, who won the Class 1A state championship last fall with a time of 14:57.11 in a driving rain. Genisio also broke his coach’s 40-year school record time last year when he was clocked in 14:35 at an earlier meet in Peoria.

And Genisio is not the only All-Stater returning, There are also junior standouts Gabe McLain, who is ranked No. 5 in the state, and Cole Buchanan, who is ranked ninth.

“I think it’s cool for our team to get this recognition and be in the conversation for winning a state championship,” the elder McLain said. “I guess you could say that puts a target on our backs, but I don’t think our kids will mind one bit. They know they will have to train their butts off to get where they want to be.”

No Southern Illinois boys or girls team has ever won a state championship in cross country.

Will the Rangers be the first?

West Frankfort was runner-up twice in Class A in 1989 and 1990, falling to Seneca the first year and Tremont the second year. And McLeansboro was runner-up to Oregon in 1997.

And there have been precious few individuals win a state meet from the deep south, as well.

Gary Bremer of Metropolis was the first in 1979. McLain followed in ’82. Thirty-nine years later, Alex Partlow of Carbondale, won it all with a scintillating time of 14:11.96.

Genisio made it back-to-back for SI last year. Marion’s Dylon Nalley also won a state championship in Class 2A last fall. Like Genisio, Nalley also returns to compete for the Wildcats.

In case you were wondering, there have been two female state champs from SI. Becky Garrett of Sparta captured the Class A title in 1990 in 11:47 (two-mile course at the time) and Margo Richardson of Mount Vernon won it in 2008 in Class 2A with a time of 17:41 (three-mile course).