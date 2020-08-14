Voice of the Athlete: Prep cross country runners excited hit the course

“Coach Fitzpatrick is a rule follower and wants us to do our best,” Crain added. “He’s not one to argue and a good humble guy. We’re all out to get some tiles this year.”

The Indians boys team features three seniors in Reece Tilley and twins Jon and David Gomes. The trio answered a series of questions regarding some of their own expectations for the upcoming season.

How has it felt to be back around teammates and coaches running again?

David Gomes: “Practicing with my teammates and getting to have my coach back is amazing. Running with the team beats by yourself any day.”

How did training go during an off-season where you weren’t certain how COVID-19 would impact your senior year?

Jon Gomes: “It was pretty upsetting since I wasn’t for sure the next time I would put on my team uniform or if this was the end of my high school career. But once I got more college attention I started running more to keep in shape.”

Will there be anything different to expect while running in smaller meets and could that work in a team's advantage?