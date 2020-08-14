Voice of the Athlete: Prep cross country runners excited hit the course

Local high school cross country runners are willing to put up with just about any rules if it means being able to race once contests on August 24.
Du Quoin High School senior Jacqueline Crain put it bluntly when The Southern asked her about obstacles dealing with cross country amidst a pandemic.
“I am a humble and laid-back person,” she said. “I’m not going to argue because I’m happy and fortunate to run in cross country my senior year. I’ll wear the mask if I need to; don’t cross my path and I won’t cross yours.”
The Lady Indians graduated one of their top runners from a season ago in Gabby Alongi, who was also a standout track and field athlete. The torch has been passed down to her younger sister, Grace, who’s accompanied by fellow juniors Lauren Heape and Olivia Phillips — all of which are multisport athletes.
“We were sad that Gabby left last year because we’re all very close,” Crain said. “We’re good teammates and there for each other in sports and school. The boys will be good this year too.”
Crain is confident that head coach Eric Kirkpatrick will have the boys and girls teams prepared no matter what. Maddie Robison is set to run alongside Crain as the Lady Indians' only other senior with junior Maddie Decker ready to work into the mix.
“Coach Fitzpatrick is a rule follower and wants us to do our best,” Crain added. “He’s not one to argue and a good humble guy. We’re all out to get some tiles this year.”
The Indians boys team features three seniors in Reece Tilley and twins Jon and David Gomes. The trio answered a series of questions regarding some of their own expectations for the upcoming season.
How has it felt to be back around teammates and coaches running again?
David Gomes: “Practicing with my teammates and getting to have my coach back is amazing. Running with the team beats by yourself any day.”
How did training go during an off-season where you weren’t certain how COVID-19 would impact your senior year?
Jon Gomes: “It was pretty upsetting since I wasn’t for sure the next time I would put on my team uniform or if this was the end of my high school career. But once I got more college attention I started running more to keep in shape.”
Will there be anything different to expect while running in smaller meets and could that work in a team's advantage?
Tilley: “I expect there to be a few changes in how our meets are set up, but not too many. I personally don’t think it will be too bad running against smaller groups because I’ll still have my teammates to push me during the race.”
Jon Gomes believes smaller meets will work in Du Quoin’s favor due to the pack run training his team practices. Pack running has been known to prevent runners from slowing down by running together in a team group or herd.
Benton coach Brent McLain said Du Quoin is one of his teams to watch out for next to Pinckneyville in the SIRR Ohio Division this season. However, the Gomes brothers and Tilley each had their own prediction.
Jon Gomes: “I like our odds this year. We have a strong varsity team and our Top 6 are putting in the work this year; we will definitely be one of the top contenders for conference champs.”
David Gomes: “We could easily put most of our varsity in the Top 20 if we keep improving like we have been.”
Tilley: “The thing that excites me the most is that even though we lost a few crucial pieces to people graduating we still have a great group of runners. Knowing this we should be able to go out and compete very well against other conference teams.”
South Seven
Carbondale’s Tucker Poshard exploded onto the scene as one of the Terriers' best runners in his 2019 junior season. Poshard was an individual qualifier in the Class 2A state finals with a time of 16:51, but now has new goals set for his senior year.
The Terriers are returning all of their seniors this season alongside Poshard with Ethan Stevens, Jackson Watts and Jackson Beaupre. Junior Alex Partlow will push the top of the pack and joins a senior class that has been building towards this moment since their freshman year, according to Poshard.
“We started practice on Monday, which was pretty nice after a long summer of putting work in myself,” Poshard said. “Anything that’s not athletic requires us to wear a mask, but we at least got to see each other from a safe distance.”
Carbondale’s first meet of the season will take place at Marion on Aug. 24. Poshard believes the smaller competition between conference schools this year could go both ways.
“I think it might be a little less competitive because everyone is mainly happy to be back racing each other,” Poshard said. “It’s been a long offseason with the track season getting cut short, which could make these meets more competitive.”
Marion’s Isaac Donaldson acknowledged the maximum capacity of 50 runners per team will feel much different for the Wildcats. He still expects his team’s strong group of runners to have fun.
“Everyone is in good spirits and motivated to compete through these times, which is great to see,” Donaldson said. “We’ve all been keeping a strong base mileage and train as if we are going to have a normal and full season.”
Sophomore Benji Stone is amongst the top seven runners that Donaldson believes will give the Wildcats an advantage. The team runs a very tight time spread and is excited to compete against other strong runners in the conference.
“We will be South Seven Conference champions this year,” Donaldson said.
