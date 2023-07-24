DONGOLA — One new face and one familiar one have been added to the athletic department at Dongola High School.

The new face is Jeff Rush. The familiar face is Russ Marsh.

Rush takes over the duties of athletic director. He is a well-known name in coaching circles in Southern Illinois as he coached football for 15 years at Hamilton County; five years in Flora; and three additional years at West Frankfort.

Most of his career was spent in the community of McLeansboro, where he taught Special Education.

Retired and residing in New Columbia, just north of Metropolis, Rush said he accepted the job at Dongola after a friend reached out to him because he “had some extra time on my hands.”

Rush said he knows all too well the challenges that smaller schools like Dongola (69 students enrolled) face when competing in athletics.

“I like being part of a rebuilding project,” Rush said. “What we’re going to attempt to do here is change some kids’ attitudes with how they approach athletics at Dongola. Kids need to realize how important athletics is at a school our size and how important it is to our community. You can’t be successful by showing up and playing when the season starts.

“You have to put in the work all year long,” Rush continued. “You have to lift weights and work hard to improve your skills. That’s how you build a winning culture.”

A native of Jenks, Oklahoma, Rush played college football at Culver-Stockton in northern Illinois in 1980, but was injured his freshman year and switched to baseball, where he completed three years of ball before graduating with a degree in physical education.

Rush went on to earn Special Education certification from SIU and then a master’s degree in administration from Eastern Illinois University.

Marsh takes over a boys basketball program that went winless both in the South Egyptian Conference (0-10) and for the entire season (0-25) last year.

He previously coached the Demons from 2008 through 2013 and managed to win 16 games his last year. He went on to coach six more seasons at neighboring Shawnee High School before retiring three years ago.

“I was asked if I would like to come back and give it another run, and I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s an opportunity to turn the program around – see what I can do.

"I’m looking forward to the challenge," he said. "We have a camp next Monday and Tuesday where I hope to get to know the kids a lot better and they get to know me. It’s actually kind of exciting.”

Marsh said he could never really stay away from the game of basketball in retirement.

“My wife, Pam, and I have another house in northern Illinois where I grew up and I would go up there to run a camp. She’s been pushing me to get involved in coaching again.”

Marsh graduated from Grant High School at Fox Lake, north of Chicago. He played college baseball at Southeast Louisiana University and earned a degree in physical education in 1979.

After working most of his life near his hometown, Marsh moved to Southern Illinois in 2002, where he and his wife bought a home.

“My wife has family here and I just fell in love with the area,” he said. “I’m glad to be coaching basketball again. I’ve missed the interaction with the kids. We’re going to work hard to be as competitive as we can this coming season.”