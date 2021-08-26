Anna-Jonesboro wants to return to playoffs | River to River Mississippi Conference Preview

Something rare has happened at Anna-Jonesboro the last couple of years.
The Wildcats have been playoff perennials for most of Brett Detering’s 33 years on the sideline. But their last postseason game occurred in November of 2018, when the nucleus of their current roster were freshmen that didn’t play in a 49-14 second round loss at eventual Class 3A champ Monticello.
After going 3-6 with 22 new starters in 2019 and 3-3 in last spring’s limited schedule that included no State Series, a return to playoff football is at the top of Detering’s list.
“We’ve actually been talking about that a lot,” he said in the first week of preseason when asked about getting back to the postseason. “None of these guys has ever played a key role on a playoff team.
“If we don’t make it this year, this will be our first senior class that hasn’t been to the playoffs. I think there is a sense of urgency to correct that and get back to a place our program is used to.”
On paper, A-J should be able to secure a playoff berth. It returns eight starters on each side of the ball, including a bevy of beefy, experienced linemen that should allow it to play the kind of physical football Detering’s best teams have made a trademark.
Add in a quarterback who’s started nine games the last two seasons and a handful of running backs who will allow the Wildcats to spread the wealth offensively, and you have a team capable of contending for the SIRR Mississippi title.
If nothing else, the wealth of experience has permitted Detering to install more of his offense earlier than he has in other years.
“We’ve got a quarterback who’s started for parts of two years, so he has the experience to make the reads with our veer option,” Detering said. “We have four guys who have started on the line the last couple of years.
“It certainly helps having kids who know the system. I feel like we’ll be able to put a pretty good starting lineup out there.”
Gavin Osman leads the way at quarterback. He’ll distribute carries among fullback Barry Johnson, as well as halfbacks Zach Stokes, Josh Davis and Matthew Wright. Dylan Ahlberg and Brylen Suggs figure to be the top targets on the occasions that A-J throws.
Up front, the likes of center Andrew Detering – the coach’s son – and guard Keegan Keller are joined by Landon Cleghorn and Brad Glasco to give the Wildcats four returning starters. Most of them also played extensively as sophomores.
The one serious rub occurs on defense. Not because it’s any less experienced or capable than the offense, but because they’re mostly the same folks. Early in preseason practice, Detering counted just 31 bodies on his roster.
“Depth is a real concern, especially early in the year,” he said. “It always seems like in that first game, you’re never quite prepared for the heat and humidity. One or two injuries in the wrong places could really set us back.”
A-J might find out before the end of September if it can win the conference. Its first two SIRR Mississippi assignments are at defending champ Nashville and at home with Carterville, a trendy pick to win this fall.