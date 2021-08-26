Anna-Jonesboro wants to return to playoffs | River to River Mississippi Conference Preview

Something rare has happened at Anna-Jonesboro the last couple of years.

The Wildcats have been playoff perennials for most of Brett Detering’s 33 years on the sideline. But their last postseason game occurred in November of 2018, when the nucleus of their current roster were freshmen that didn’t play in a 49-14 second round loss at eventual Class 3A champ Monticello.

After going 3-6 with 22 new starters in 2019 and 3-3 in last spring’s limited schedule that included no State Series, a return to playoff football is at the top of Detering’s list.

“We’ve actually been talking about that a lot,” he said in the first week of preseason when asked about getting back to the postseason. “None of these guys has ever played a key role on a playoff team.

“If we don’t make it this year, this will be our first senior class that hasn’t been to the playoffs. I think there is a sense of urgency to correct that and get back to a place our program is used to.”

On paper, A-J should be able to secure a playoff berth. It returns eight starters on each side of the ball, including a bevy of beefy, experienced linemen that should allow it to play the kind of physical football Detering’s best teams have made a trademark.