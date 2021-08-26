Belleville Althoff Crusaders hope to turn things around

Coach Austin Frazier’s first year at the helm of the Belleville Althoff Crusaders couldn’t have gotten off to worst start when injuries struck at key positions just prior to the opening game and it went downhill from there to an 0-6 record.
“Last year we knew we were young, but we thought we could sneak out a game or two until our starting running back and fullback got hurt the Wednesday before our first game,” Frazier said. “Being a small team anyway we needed to stay healthy and losing those guys hurt a lot.”
The silver lining of the spring season is that young players got experience with 10 starters on defense, seven on offense and his All-Conference kicker Tyler Tieman back to turn things around.
“The key to the season is getting off to a good start to get some energy in the program and get us going again,” Frazier said.
Another plus is quarterback with senior Alex Poettker transferring in from Class 7A Belleville West to take over for Rick Smith.
“Last year Rick was our best runner while Alex is a much more polished pocket passer.” Frazier said.
Poettker will have three experienced wide receivers in senior Stuart Johnson and juniors Lucious Dones and Grant Hoffman to throw to.
“Johnson and Dones were our best offensive weapons along with Smith,” Frazier said. “Stuart had a big 150-yard receiving game against Mt.Vernon and had four touchdowns on the year. His family moved back to Canada, but he just came back so he could finish his senior season. He’s an integral part of our offense and defense and was our long snapper last year. We’re overjoyed to have him back. Johnson is a polished route runner and Dones is a little bit more of burner and shifty. We’re excited to both of them in the slot and see what they can do. We actually have six or seven receivers, so we like our depth.”
Also back are running backs junior Malik Nave and senior Austin Watson to keep the defenses honest as well as senior tackle Alex Gomric and two sophomores tackle JaVonte Mosby and guard Rich Eastern anchoring the line.
“Nave is a speed guy who put on about 20 pounds from the spring, so we’re excited to see how he handles the interior runs,” Frazier said. “Gomric was at tight end in the spring, but he’s got bigger, so we’re moving him to right tackle. Mosby started on both lines as a freshman and he’ll do the same this year. He’s one of our more well-rounded players. Eastern is competing with another sophomore Auggie Prange, who didn’t get to play this spring, for left guard. At right guard we have senior Bryan Graf, who transferred from Belleville West.”
Frazier’s 3-3 box defense is built around three senior linebackers with Nolan Mendonsa in the middle and Skylar Wade and Watson on the outside. On the line junior Luke Gundlach moves from linebacker to defensive end with Mosby at the other end and junior Chris Hobson at nose tackle, who will also start at center on offense.
“The linebackers are the anchor of our defense,” Frazier said. “Wade was All-Conference and All-City in the spring and the heart and the soul of the defense. He’s our same linebacker and we’re looking for a monster year from him. Mendonsa started at guard last year, but he’s lost 15 pounds, so we’re moving him to fullback and middle linebacker – he’s poised for a big year. We’re moving Watson in the box. He’s one of our best tacklers. Those three guys are the core in the box.”
Juniors Elijah Love and Dones return at corner with Hoffman returning at weak safety. Senior Jacob Bleisch takes over at strong safety.
“Love will also play safety with Johnson also playing in defensive backfield along with junior Andrew Lyke,” Frazier said. “We also like our depth at defensive back.”