Belleville Althoff Crusaders hope to turn things around

Coach Austin Frazier’s first year at the helm of the Belleville Althoff Crusaders couldn’t have gotten off to worst start when injuries struck at key positions just prior to the opening game and it went downhill from there to an 0-6 record.

“Last year we knew we were young, but we thought we could sneak out a game or two until our starting running back and fullback got hurt the Wednesday before our first game,” Frazier said. “Being a small team anyway we needed to stay healthy and losing those guys hurt a lot.”

The silver lining of the spring season is that young players got experience with 10 starters on defense, seven on offense and his All-Conference kicker Tyler Tieman back to turn things around.

“The key to the season is getting off to a good start to get some energy in the program and get us going again,” Frazier said.

Another plus is quarterback with senior Alex Poettker transferring in from Class 7A Belleville West to take over for Rick Smith.

“Last year Rick was our best runner while Alex is a much more polished pocket passer.” Frazier said.

Poettker will have three experienced wide receivers in senior Stuart Johnson and juniors Lucious Dones and Grant Hoffman to throw to.