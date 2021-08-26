Benton Rangers ready to compete after SIRR Ohio championship win

Despite the absence of a postseason, Benton was certainly one of the teams that opened a lot of eyes and made the most of the spring campaign with a 5-1 record and the SIRR Ohio championship.

"There wasn't a lot of down time, but our kids had a good summer and are looking forward to competing again," said Benton coach Justin Groves, who enters his fourth season. "Two seasons in one calendar year is definitely unique."

A lot of those spring players are back starting with senior quarterback Keegan Glover and two of his favorite receivers, fellow seniors Chase Thomas and Reid Baumgarte. Landen Bolen and Jacob Kinsman also return to the backfield, with more receiver options returning such as Rylan Perkins, Zach Howell and Aiden Peach.

The trenches are also full of experience with Patrick Stanley, Brad Longfellow, Kade Clark, Aaron Smith and Josh White all returning senior linemen. Linebackers Jaden Ford, Brantley Reed and Lukas Wilson are also back along with sophomore kicker Eli Hansen.