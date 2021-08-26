Cahokia Comanches' defense will be 'big, fast, and physical'

The new quarterback will also have a veteran crew in the backfield in senior Jimique Harvey and junior Nicholas DeLoach at wide receiver and sophomore Jramuel Holman at running back.

"Harvey and DeLoach were two of our most productive receivers from last year with Jimique leading the team in touchdown catches,” Gooden said. “Both play extremely smart with exceptional speed and hands. Mr. Holman was a man amongst boys. As a freshman last year he had a couple 200 yard games and in one game he had four TDs.”

Gooden has three starters back in the defensive backfield and two of his four linebackers to run his 3-4 scheme. DeLoach and junior Deshawn Lyons return at corner and junior Omarion Gooden is back at free safety.

"I’m a lucky man to have three honor students returning in the backfield,” Gooden said. “They do an exception job in coverage. Gooden is a very physical safety with tremendous ball skills. DeLoach led the team in interceptions and is probably the fastest man on the team. Lyons had a lot of passes defended. We only gave up six or seven receptions last year, so we’re looking to dominate in the pass game.”

Gooden has two seniors returning at linebacker with Daniel Berry on the inside and Isaiah Sanders outside.

"Sanders would be a three-year starter and is one our leaders,” Gooden said. “He’s great for us in the run and pass game and pressures the quarterback a lot. Berry is moving back to linebacker from defensive end. He was our top sack guy last with five in five games.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0