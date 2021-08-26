Can high school sports negotiate a 'new normal'?

‘Do what we’re asked to do’

Not every team got to play its mini-season last spring to completion. Some weren’t able to find six games for one reason or another, others got the call from opponents that they couldn’t play due to coronavirus or safety reasons and some unfortunate teams had to make the call on their own.

Herrin’s Williamson County rivalry game with Carterville, which is always a big draw and usually a good game to boot, was banged days before the April 16 kickoff when the Tigers experienced COVID-19 issues.

Du Quoin and Harrisburg were quashed the same week after the Indians’ program had a positive case. Left with three days to find a Week 5 opponent, the Bulldogs pivoted north and found a school in need.

Fairfield, whose game at Vienna-Goreville was canceled due to the Eagles’ concerns about safety, agreed to travel on just over 24 hours’ notice and won the game to punctuate its fourth straight unbeaten regular season.

There were a good number of schools who successfully navigated around the molecular gorilla and played a full schedule without interruption. Murphysboro was one of those, largely because Carter is good at following orders.