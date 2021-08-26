Can Nashville fill Malawy's shoes at quarterback?

Here’s a list of all the things Nashville’s football team brings into the fall 2021 season: A game-breaking star on both sides of the ball, a proven running back, plenty of veteran linemen and a total of 15 returning starters.

It’s one of the few unknowns that will tell the story of the Hornets’ season.

Who replaces Cole Malawy at quarterback and how well they play might determine if they can successfully defend their SIRR Mississippi title of the spring.

Malawy threw for more than 4,500 yards the last two years, using a quick release and a sharp mind to compensate for not having a rocket arm or great height. His ability to spread the ball around to the open man made Nashville nearly impossible to stop.

Whoever wins the quarterback job might not require the best arm or the quickest feet. Just the best mind that permits him to get the ball to the open receiver or execute the play called for him.

That’s because the talent and experience around him is good enough to win plenty of games with just efficient, mistake-free play. For starters, there’s Isaac Turner, who enters this year as arguably the best all-around athlete in Southern Illinois.