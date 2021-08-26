Can Nashville fill Malawy's shoes at quarterback?

Here’s a list of all the things Nashville’s football team brings into the fall 2021 season: A game-breaking star on both sides of the ball, a proven running back, plenty of veteran linemen and a total of 15 returning starters.
It’s one of the few unknowns that will tell the story of the Hornets’ season.
Who replaces Cole Malawy at quarterback and how well they play might determine if they can successfully defend their SIRR Mississippi title of the spring.
Malawy threw for more than 4,500 yards the last two years, using a quick release and a sharp mind to compensate for not having a rocket arm or great height. His ability to spread the ball around to the open man made Nashville nearly impossible to stop.
Whoever wins the quarterback job might not require the best arm or the quickest feet. Just the best mind that permits him to get the ball to the open receiver or execute the play called for him.
That’s because the talent and experience around him is good enough to win plenty of games with just efficient, mistake-free play. For starters, there’s Isaac Turner, who enters this year as arguably the best all-around athlete in Southern Illinois.
All he did in six games last year was average 110 receiving yards per game and catch nine touchdown passes. A rangy 6-3, 185 pound athlete, Turner has the moves to create separation and the speed/quickness to gain major yards after the catch.
“Obviously, Turner is going to draw attention, so it will be important to move him around and find different ways to get him the ball,” fifth-year coach Stephen Kozuszek said.
Opponents must be aware of this fact: Pay too much attention to Turner and you are at risk of being toasted by someone else. There’s running back Connor Gladson, who collected 324 yards and seven touchdowns in the short spring season. And Kozuszek likes the rest of his receiving corps despite its relative inexperience.
Most importantly, there are Kade Ridgeway, Tommy Herzog, Wyatt Kwiatkowski and Kyle Heidel. That quartet returns in the offensive line, meaning whoever throws and runs the ball should have the advantage of good protection and creases through which to run.
“We have a combination of size and experience up front, and hopefully that will allow us to be multi-dimensional on offense,” Kozuszek said.
Then there’s the defense. A whopping nine starters are back, and although four of them are two-way performers, they should be able to lead the way early while the offense tries to figure out what it is.
Leading the charge is middle linebacker Evan Knolhoff (53 tackles, 3 ½ tackles for loss, 1 interception) and safety Ben Reid (2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 touchdown). Then there’s Turner, who has the ability to cover sideline-to-sideline like a new pair of windshield wipers.
“We have a lot of experience and decent depth on the defensive side of the ball,” Kozuszek said, “and we hope we can use that to keep us in ball games.”
Turner, Kwiatkowski, Ridgeway and end Kolten Gajewski are returning all-conference selections on defense. The only position where new faces abound is cornerback, where both starters graduated.
The schedule seems manageable despite potentially tough trips out of conference to Freeburg and Alton Marquette. Nashville gets arguably its toughest SIRR Mississippi foes, Anna-Jonesboro and Carterville, at home.