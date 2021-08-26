Carbondale Terriers aim to get back on a winning streak

It took the self-professed team rebuilder Bryan Lee three seasons to turn the Carbondale Terriers around and earn back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 1993 and consecutive winning records for the first time since 1994.
But last spring, the Terriers fell eight points shy of making it three winning seasons in a row having to settle for a 2-4 record instead of 4-2.
"To not sugar coat it a lot of our kids struggled with eligibility in the remote learning in the spring, but that’s no excuse for them,” Lee said. “At one point we were returning 18 starters and eventually we ended up starting freshmen. We lost some of our best players. On the other side there were a lot of kids on that roster that got to play in the spring that probably wouldn’t have. COVID thinned our ranks, so it made us more creative and hopefully that will pay off this season.”
Even though Lee will have to replace his quarterback Darius Ragland he has former 1,100-yard rusher Gabe Hillard back to build his new offense around and get back on the winning track.
"We don’t have a 'for sure' quarterback right now, so it will be really nice to have Gabe in the backfield to hand off to,” Lee said. “We took Gabe to a showcase up at Lindenwood this summer and out of like 450 skill kids from around the region and state he had the second fastest 40 time. He’s worked to get stronger and we think he will have a great year.”
Lee will also have his top two receivers back in seniors Demarcus Funchess and Lamark Threadgill to make the transition to a new signal caller easier.
"Demarcus is a weapon who is incredibly fast with good hands,” Lee said. “He is a possession receiver who runs great routes. We can also throw the ball short to Demarcus and he can make people miss. Then we have Lamark who can take the top off.”
Lee will also have junior tackle Aiden Taylor, senior left guard Ricky Madison, junior right guard Javion Kizer and sophomore center Harper Brown returning.
“Aiden Taylor was the starting center for the first part of the season, but when Bryant Pryor-Houston missed some games he moved to tackle and Harper Brown replaced him at center as a freshman and did a really nice job,” Lee said. “Between Madison and Kizer you are looking at 600 pounds. Kizer moves well and is very aggressive. Our offensive line will be a strength.”
In addition to having to replace inside linebackers Will Bowlby, Luke Daly and Braden Hudgins and cornerback Tyshawn Leasure the defense returns only five returning starters. What helps is Lee has a returning starter at each level to build around.
"Defensively, we’re most successful when we’re disruptive,” Lee said. “We’ve going to be young at inside linebacker, but we’ve got some pretty good younger players. We’ve got several different options there and at corner. We’ve been plugging players for a long time.”
Returning on the line are senior nose tackle Jordan Lopez and junior defensive end Malik Crane-Walker.
"They are two long bodies who are pretty quick and athletic, so we expect good things out of both of them,” Lee said. “And we had a transfer come in from Belleville East who looks really good on paper. He’s an x-factor on the line.”
Sophomore Austin Dedecker returns at outside linebacker with Threadgill back at cornerback and Funchess returning at safety.
"Dedecker is a special, special kid and a great athlete who is quick and fearless,” Lee said. “When we had to go young and find kids he was a very pleasant surprise who played every game as a freshman. Demarcus has been a starter since he was a freshman and Lamark has been a starter for two years, so we have a lot of experience in the backfield.”