Carbondale Terriers aim to get back on a winning streak

It took the self-professed team rebuilder Bryan Lee three seasons to turn the Carbondale Terriers around and earn back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 1993 and consecutive winning records for the first time since 1994.

But last spring, the Terriers fell eight points shy of making it three winning seasons in a row having to settle for a 2-4 record instead of 4-2.

"To not sugar coat it a lot of our kids struggled with eligibility in the remote learning in the spring, but that’s no excuse for them,” Lee said. “At one point we were returning 18 starters and eventually we ended up starting freshmen. We lost some of our best players. On the other side there were a lot of kids on that roster that got to play in the spring that probably wouldn’t have. COVID thinned our ranks, so it made us more creative and hopefully that will pay off this season.”

Even though Lee will have to replace his quarterback Darius Ragland he has former 1,100-yard rusher Gabe Hillard back to build his new offense around and get back on the winning track.