Carmi-White County Bulldogs: Nowhere to go but up

The Carmi-White County Bulldogs enter the 2021-22 football season with no direction to go but up after an 0-6 season last spring.
The Bulldogs have a strong group of young players returning after many were thrusted into action last season. Head coach Kurt Simon only had two seniors on roster in six games last April and is excited that many of his younger kids are returning with varsity level experience.
“I think we played with six sophomores and one freshman in our last game against Hamilton County,” said Simon. “We can’t talk too much coming off an 0-6 season, but my kids have grown up a lot and we just finished in April.”
Simon knows the big question is ‘How much can a high school kid grow up in three months?’. He hopes that answer is ‘a lot’, and that starts with getting his team to play a more aggressive brand of football.
“We have good kids that are coachable,” said Simon. “It just came down to us not playing very well. We weren’t aggressive and know we need to get a lot better.”
Another big question for Simon and the Bulldogs is how do they get to that “aggressive” play-style? Simon’s answer was by practicing that way. Then it comes down to player health when teams like C-W-C are dealing with low roster numbers.
Simon’s son, Luke Simon, is already sidelined until December after suffering a knee injury. The senior will leave big shoes to fill as the returning starting running back, linebacker, punter and kicker.
“All of us are working with low numbers,” said Simon. “You don’t hit as much in practice because you’re worried about getting kids hurt, so it’s about finding that happy medium. The only way you’re going to get kids more aggressive is by practicing that way.
“That’s our big focus along with getting better fundamentally.”
Set to start at quarterback for C-W-C is Brody Atteberry. The senior is a converted wide receiver and tight end that will be the play caller for the Bulldogs’ Wing T offense which utilizes multiple running backs.
Senior Kit Harris and juniors Isaac King and Drax Aud will be the lead backs for an offense that averaged a little over one touchdown per game last season.
“You hope your quarterback is a leader, and we made (Atteberry) into a quarterback last year, but he’s a super smart kid and hard worker,” said Simon. “He’ll be the main leader and coach on the field for us.”
C-W-C’s defense allowed an average of 29 points per game last season. Simon has his team focused on goals to take a huge step forward.
“It’s a matter of competing and not being satisfied with being average,” said Simon. “We want to drill that into the kids’ heads as much as we can; set your goals and meet your goals by working hard.
“I feel like we’ve always done a great job of that.
How familiar is C-W-C with Flora?
“I think Flora’s going to be pretty darn good,” said Simon. “We’ve played Flora in every other sport for a number of years. My son being a senior, I watched him play basketball against their kids growing up and they have a strong junior and senior class of athletes.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see them at the top.”
