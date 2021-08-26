Carmi-White County Bulldogs: Nowhere to go but up

The Carmi-White County Bulldogs enter the 2021-22 football season with no direction to go but up after an 0-6 season last spring.

The Bulldogs have a strong group of young players returning after many were thrusted into action last season. Head coach Kurt Simon only had two seniors on roster in six games last April and is excited that many of his younger kids are returning with varsity level experience.

“I think we played with six sophomores and one freshman in our last game against Hamilton County,” said Simon. “We can’t talk too much coming off an 0-6 season, but my kids have grown up a lot and we just finished in April.”

Simon knows the big question is ‘How much can a high school kid grow up in three months?’. He hopes that answer is ‘a lot’, and that starts with getting his team to play a more aggressive brand of football.

“We have good kids that are coachable,” said Simon. “It just came down to us not playing very well. We weren’t aggressive and know we need to get a lot better.”

Another big question for Simon and the Bulldogs is how do they get to that “aggressive” play-style? Simon’s answer was by practicing that way. Then it comes down to player health when teams like C-W-C are dealing with low roster numbers.