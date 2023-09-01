CARTERVILLE – It happened in practice just last year.

Then a junior starter for a very good Carterville Lions football team, Aiden Hinton was returning kicks at a Monday practice session leading up to a Week 3 game.

What happened next changed the course of his year in athletics and led to a long and taxing journey to recovery.

“I was running a kick back, made a hard cut, and it was like part of my knee was ripped off the bone,” said Hinton, now a fully rehabilitated senior running back and linebacker for the Lions. “It hurt so bad. As it turns out, I had torn both the ACL and MCL ligaments in my right knee.”

With the help of the school’s athletic trainer, Hinton was able to visit an orthopedic surgeon sooner than later.

“I had my surgery within like two weeks of getting injured,” he said. “That helped a lot in my recovery process.”

Hinton also had plenty of encouragement from family members, his youth group at the First Christian Church in Carterville, teammates and coaches.

“The injury and rehab process was very frustrating,” he said. “I couldn’t walk well for about six weeks. I had a hard time doing my leg exercises. I had to keep my knee perfectly straight as I was lifting weights and that wasn’t easy to do.”

The injury prevented Hinton from playing on a football team that went on to win 11 straight games, advancing to the quarterfinals in Class 4A. It also prevented him from participating on a basketball team that won a regional championship before bowing out at the Pinckneyville Sectional.

“It was so frustrating to sit around and watch and not be able to contribute,” Hinton said. “Last year was supposed to be the year that we could go to state in basketball. I would like to think I could have made a difference.”

Hinton’s doctor finally gave him clearance to return to athletics, but it wasn’t until last spring.

“I ran the 100 and 200 meters and was part of the 4 x 100 relay, but I wasn’t in the best shape,” the senior said. “I had gained some weight during my rehabilitation, and because of that, was slower when I ran the sprints. I did the best I could. On the positive side, I was able to build strength in the muscles around my knee while rehabbing.”

Over the summer, Hinton has slowly gotten his physique back where he wants it and the strength and agility have returned.

But was it a difficult decision to return to the football field?

“I had some trust issues in the beginning, but I got over that real quick,” he said. “What helped me was that I prayed on it and allowed God to help me with my fear. Once I did that, I didn’t worry about getting hurt again.”

Hinton said this year is so important to him.

“It’s my time to show what I can do. I’m not going to play afraid,” he said. “I have nothing to lose. I haven’t really set any personal goal other than help my team win as many games as possible, and if I earn any personal rewards along the way, so be it.”

Carterville head coach Brett Diel said he is proud of Hinton and how hard he worked to regain his rightful place on the team.

“I know missing football and all of basketball last year was very hard on him, but he stayed engaged throughout the rehab process. He was most definitely tested and came through it well.”

Diel said Hinton is already off to a good start.

In the season opener at Benton last week, he carried the ball five times for 67 yards – a team high – and scored a touchdown. Defensively, he was solid from his linebacker slot.

“Aiden is playing with extreme purpose and passion because he had something he loves (athletics) taken away from him last year. He deserves every bit of success he gets.”

Diel added that it didn’t take long for Hinton to impress his teammates now that he was back good as new.

“We saw that real quick with the seven-on-sevens earlier this summer,” the coach said. "He has that edge back. As a runner, he is strong and has breakaway speed. Defensively, he can be quite disruptive with those long arms and quickness. It’s tough for opposing running backs to get past him on the outside.”

Asked if he likes offense better than defense, Hinton paused.

“I get more adrenaline when I’m on defense ready to make a hit, but man, there’s something special about breaking away with the ball and scoring a touchdown that’s pretty special, too.”

Hinton said he likes what he sees of this Carterville squad.

“I like our competitiveness,” he said. “We get after it every single play and I think that gives us an edge against anyone we play.”

But can the Lions possibly be as good as last year’s team that advanced to the quarterfinals of state?

“I think so,” Hinton said. “We graduated a lot of talented players, including some All-Staters, but we have some very good skills players. And although our line may not be as big as last year’s, our guys have a lot of heart and the will to win.”

So, too, does Aiden Hinton.