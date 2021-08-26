Centralia Orphans' coach has faith in his players

Despite having to deal with the unusual spring COVID-19 season, Brad Goewey’s first season as the Orphans' head coach was a success to snap a two-year skid of finishing under .500 with a 4-2 record.
"The kids did a good job of navigating the toughness of the situation and played pretty well for the most part with a stinker in the middle against Cahokia,” Goewey said.
Like all the teams in Illinois, the Orphans has had a short 15-week off-season after the shortened six-game 2020-21 season ended without a post-season on April 23.
Goewey has six returning starters on offense led by junior quarterback Carson Green, who passed for 870 yards with seven touchdown passes and rushed for 191 yards with four touchdown runs during the spring.
"Carson did a nice job last season,” Goewey said. “Coming into that he had four JV games under his belt, so you never know how those guys are going to react to varsity football. He’s such a high character guy who wants to do so good for the team. I was pretty faithful in the fact he was going to do what we’d ask him to do. As the season went on, he grew, so I look for some good things out of him. He can pass and run. He’s a track guy, so he’s got speed.”
Goewey has to replace 1,000 yard rusher Mason Blakemore, but he has senior up-back Caleb Wright returning to lead the way. Also back is senior wide receiver Davin Tabor, who led the team with 12 catches.
"Caleb did a good job at stinger back and is serviceable in the pass game,” Goewey said. “This was actually his first year playing football and I look for him to get more carries than he did last year. Davin is a good route runner who finds seams in the defenses.”
The offensive line has three returning starters in junior left tackle Jeh'chys Brown and senior left guard Eli Shaw with sophomore Kyle Stinde moving inside from right tackle to right guard.
"Brown is a big strong guy who is technically sound,” Goewey said. “He really had a great summer and continues to grow. Kyle did a great job stepping in as a freshman and played right away. Shaw is quick and understands how to use leverage and block.”
Defensively six starters return with Shaw at middle linebacker, Wright at outside linebacker and Brown at defensive end. In the backfield Tabor is moving from cornerback to safety with junior Cam Newcomb staying at the other corner.
“Shaw is our glue on defense,” Goewey said. “He’s our mike linebacker and has been since he was a sophomore. Wright is a big physical guy who was learning on the fly last year. Brown’s been starting on defense since he was a freshman. Tabor reads the quarterback’s eye pretty well and had a couple of interceptions last year. Newcomb was a ballhawk last year ending up with four interceptions one of which was for a score. He was quite physical on the edge ending up with quite a few tackles.”