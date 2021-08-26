Centralia Orphans' coach has faith in his players

Despite having to deal with the unusual spring COVID-19 season, Brad Goewey’s first season as the Orphans' head coach was a success to snap a two-year skid of finishing under .500 with a 4-2 record.

"The kids did a good job of navigating the toughness of the situation and played pretty well for the most part with a stinker in the middle against Cahokia,” Goewey said.

Like all the teams in Illinois, the Orphans has had a short 15-week off-season after the shortened six-game 2020-21 season ended without a post-season on April 23.

Goewey has six returning starters on offense led by junior quarterback Carson Green, who passed for 870 yards with seven touchdown passes and rushed for 191 yards with four touchdown runs during the spring.

"Carson did a nice job last season,” Goewey said. “Coming into that he had four JV games under his belt, so you never know how those guys are going to react to varsity football. He’s such a high character guy who wants to do so good for the team. I was pretty faithful in the fact he was going to do what we’d ask him to do. As the season went on, he grew, so I look for some good things out of him. He can pass and run. He’s a track guy, so he’s got speed.”