Chester to benefit from senior leadership this fall | Cahokia Conference Preview

Returning starters for the Yellow Jackets include: senior Jordan Meredith (5-10, 190), an explosive running back who led the team with 12 touchdowns this past spring; senior Aiden Jany (6-2, 185), another running back with explosive quickness who battled an ankle injury last spring; senior Ethan Stumpe (6-1, 175), who took over for quarterback Dylan Kelkhoff in Week 4 against Sesser-Valier after Kelkhoff was injured and will keep the position of signal caller; Kelkohoff (5-10, 190 senior) may see some action at quarterback, but will get most of his reps as the fullback; senior Isaac Jany (6-4, 215) led the team in sacks and tackles for losses from his defensive end slot; senior Cooper Eggemeyer (6-3, 165) is the team's top receiver, having caught nine TDs this past spring in only six games; senior Jared Landeros (6-1, 170) is a three-year starter at defensive back and will also handle the placekicking and punting responsibilities; and juniors Shane Bickett and Matt James, who both played well on the defensive line as sophomores.