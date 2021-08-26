Chester to benefit from senior leadership this fall | Cahokia Conference Preview

CHESTER - Mix talent with experience and it's pretty safe to say that's a recipe for success.
The Chester Yellow Jackets boast 15 seniors on this year's squad, including several returning starters, most on both sides of the ball. And although they have switched from the Black Diamond Conference to the Cahokia Conference, the boys in Orange and Black very well could be the team to beat in their new league this fall.
Fifth-year head coach Bill Belton said he is excited about what may lie ahead for this veteran squad.
"We have a very strong senior group," he said. "They're hard workers. A successful season for us would be winning the conference in our first year and advancing to the playoffs. I think this could be a pretty special year."
Belton said the Yellow Jackets, who finished 5-1 this past spring, play a loaded non-conference schedule with games at home against Du Quoin, Freeburg and Mount Vernon. The one road game is a lengthy road trip to Oakland.
As for the league race...Belton said Red Bud, which went 4-2 in the spring, may be the team to beat.
"I don't have film on anybody, but I do know there are some good players and coaches in the Cahokia Conference," he said. "What I like the most is that there are no long road trips within the league like we had to deal with in the Black Diamond and we're all about the same size enrollment-wise. It should be a fun race."
Chester is renewing ties with Du Quoin, a school the Yellow Jackets competed against when a member of the River-to-River Conference (Mississippi Division).
Belton said the regular season finale with Mount Vernon might be a head scratcher to some as the Rams are a 5A school while Chester is a 2A school.
"But we needed a Week 9 opponent like they did and it just kind of made sense. It's a one-year contract," Belton said.
Returning starters for the Yellow Jackets include: senior Jordan Meredith (5-10, 190), an explosive running back who led the team with 12 touchdowns this past spring; senior Aiden Jany (6-2, 185), another running back with explosive quickness who battled an ankle injury last spring; senior Ethan Stumpe (6-1, 175), who took over for quarterback Dylan Kelkhoff in Week 4 against Sesser-Valier after Kelkhoff was injured and will keep the position of signal caller; Kelkohoff (5-10, 190 senior) may see some action at quarterback, but will get most of his reps as the fullback; senior Isaac Jany (6-4, 215) led the team in sacks and tackles for losses from his defensive end slot; senior Cooper Eggemeyer (6-3, 165) is the team's top receiver, having caught nine TDs this past spring in only six games; senior Jared Landeros (6-1, 170) is a three-year starter at defensive back and will also handle the placekicking and punting responsibilities; and juniors Shane Bickett and Matt James, who both played well on the defensive line as sophomores.
"Overall, our numbers are pretty good. We have 57 kids out for football this season. That's about where we usually are," Belton said.
A 1998 graduate of Chester, Belton played four seasons of college football at Blackburn University in Carlinville, where he earned a degree in business management. He coached wide receivers and special teams for two years at Arizona Western Community College and for one additional year at Quincy University, where he coached wide receivers.
Belton served for eight years as an assistant coach to former Chester head coach Bryan Lee and then took over the program four years ago when Lee was hired at Carbondale.
Belton works as parks superintendent for the City of Chester.