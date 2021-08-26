Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton Bearcats | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

The Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton Bearcats enter the 2021-22 football season with hopes of moving into the upper echelon of the Black Diamond Conference standings.
Head coach Anthony Hargrove believes he has the correct blueprint to build a winning organization after splitting six games last spring. Of those battles, Hargrove recalls a few moments that could have resulted in more wins after a 3-3 finish.
“We by far had the toughest route in six games,” said Hargrove. “Look at the Fairfield game; everybody at that game knew that was a ballgame until they put us away in the fourth quarter. We took the ball away from them three times but struggled on third downs, and you have to convert on the key plays to beat a team like that.”
The Bearcats ultimately fell to the Mules 39-6 in that matchup while Hargrove also remembered a close battle against Johnston City that finished in a 12-6 loss.
“We went to the wire against Johnston City, which everybody thought that game would be an annihilation, and we were a handoff away from beating Chester,” said Hargrove. “There’s always a handful of games you look back on, but we expect to make a big jump this season.
“We don’t do this to not be champs.”
C-Z-R graduated 13 seniors from last season but return 11 seniors this fall with an expected 40 players on roster.
The offense has already been dealt a tough injury to returning starting quarterback Colin Sveda, who suffered a setback playing basketball during the summer that Hargrove said will keep him out of football this year.
“It’s a tough injury because the offense was built for (Sveda) to succeed,” said Hargrove. “He’s a very smart quarterback that understands the game. He’s our leader and hasn’t missed a day of practice since his injury.”
Hargrove labeled Sveda as the “little coach” on the football field. The senior has been filling in where he can by calling plays for the J-V practices.
The backup option behind Sveda will be junior quarterback Trey Cole. Cole has impressed his coaches throughout the summer and also plays a little bit of defensive free safety.
“We’re going to play to (Cole’s) strengths,” said Hargrove. “One of the pleasures of when I was an assistant coach is learning player strengths. He’s an athletic kid that can throw the football. He throws a solid out route and good comeback route, and he has the ability to read the defense and knows how to exploit coverages.”
Hargrove said his team had productive summer 7-on-7’s against Marion, Chester, Du Quoin, and Rochester. The motto for C-Z-R this season is to build toughness around kids that grow through the program.
“I feel like our kids needed to see that kind of competition,” said Hargrove. “It shows them that they put their pants on the same way we do.”
How familiar is C-Z-R with Flora?
“We get our first crack at the new team,” said Hargrove. “I reached out to Coach (Brian) Tackitt and looked at his program; they look competitive with good athletes. They throw the ball very well and attack the line of scrimmage with a strong secondary.”
