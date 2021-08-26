Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton Bearcats | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

The Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton Bearcats enter the 2021-22 football season with hopes of moving into the upper echelon of the Black Diamond Conference standings.

Head coach Anthony Hargrove believes he has the correct blueprint to build a winning organization after splitting six games last spring. Of those battles, Hargrove recalls a few moments that could have resulted in more wins after a 3-3 finish.

“We by far had the toughest route in six games,” said Hargrove. “Look at the Fairfield game; everybody at that game knew that was a ballgame until they put us away in the fourth quarter. We took the ball away from them three times but struggled on third downs, and you have to convert on the key plays to beat a team like that.”

The Bearcats ultimately fell to the Mules 39-6 in that matchup while Hargrove also remembered a close battle against Johnston City that finished in a 12-6 loss.

“We went to the wire against Johnston City, which everybody thought that game would be an annihilation, and we were a handoff away from beating Chester,” said Hargrove. “There’s always a handful of games you look back on, but we expect to make a big jump this season.

“We don’t do this to not be champs.”