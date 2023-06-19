Pinckneyville High School senior Karsen Konkel is making a name for himself much like Luke Ford did with Carterville a few years ago as a Division I football prospect at tight end.

Konkel, listed at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, has not played that many football games for the Panthers.

He only played one varsity game as a sophomore and only half a season last year as a junior after sustaining a cracked tibia in his right leg in Week 5 against Du Quoin.

But his work at two summer football camps has more than caught the eye of college coaches. Konkel first participated in a camp at nearby Lindenwood University and immediately began receiving scholarship offers from the University of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, and Pitt.

He followed up with a team camp this past weekend at the University of Arkansas and almost immediately received a scholarship offer from the SEC school.

What impresses coaches is not just his size, but his athleticism and speed to go along with his ability to catch the football. Konkel has been clocked in 4.69 seconds in the 40-yard-dash – pretty quick for a big man.

The Panthers senior is known moreso for his basketball skills at Pinckneyville than football. He was an All-Conference, All-South, and All-State selection at the center position after leading his team to the Carbondale Super-Sectional in March.

And while his basketball skills are most certainly good enough to earn a scholarship somewhere, the sport of football would appear to be his future.

“I was hoping to get an offer. That’s why I attended the camp,” Konkel said of his Arkansas visit. “It’s my first one from an SEC school.”

Konkel said he ran cone drills and went one-on-one catching passes against defensive backs at the camp.

Asked if he would say he has good hands, Konkel replied, “I guess so. I was hoping they would think so.”

Konkel said he does not plan to attend any additional camps this summer. He has narrowed his choices to Arkansas, Pitt and Illinois.

“I will be working out a lot in the weight room, getting ready for this football season,” Konkel said. “I want to do what I can to help us have a good season.”

Pinckneyville coach Ryan Lott said he was pleased to see Konkel get so much attention from some big-time football schools.

“Karsen is a phenomenal player and a great kid,” Lott said. “Every opportunity and offer he has received at these camps he has earned. I’m excited for him because I think he is just scratching the surface of his ability.”

Lott said one of the keys to winning games this fall is keeping his senior standout healthy for a full season.

“It’s my job to find creative ways of using Karsen on offense. He’s a very good blocker, but we will, of course, throw to him some. We may also pitch the ball to him, or even hand it off to him in the backfield. He’s a big guy with the ball, but he has good speed and is athletic. We may even run him off tackle some.”

Konkel is also a factor on the defensive side of the ball.

“He plays outside linebacker for us,” Lott said. “And he is a tremendous player at that position. I think it hurt us more defensively after he got hurt than on the offensive end. That’s how valuable he is to our team. I’m excited to see what kind of senior year he will have.”