BENTON – It was a picturesque setting for high school football Friday evening at Tabor Field in Benton. There were blue skies, temperatures in the 70s, and an abundance of appreciation - from those who had gathered at the game - for our American military men and women.

Red, white, and blue bunting were draped majestically over the exterior fence of the complex. Veterans and first responders received their due recognition.

But when all the pregame festivities had ended in grandiose style, there was a football game to be played.

And oh, what a game it was.

The Du Quoin Indians rallied from a one-point deficit with less than a minute to go in the ballgame to beat the Benton Rangers, 21-15, on a heart-stopping go route that resulted in a 77-yard touchdown pass from senior Camden Waller to fellow senior PJ Winters.

“It’s really just trust with my quarterback,” Winters said of the big pass play. “We knew they would be playing deep coverage and the clock was running out. It was just Camden putting the ball up and me making a play. He threw a beautiful ball and it ended up working out. it was the biggest play of my life.”

Winters said it means a lot to the ballclub to be 4-0.

“It’s awesome. It’s a great feeling, but it’s only four games in. We’ve got to stay humble and hungry. Good teams are remembered for going 14-0, not 4-0, so we just have to keep grinding and playing for each other.”

Waller said there was no way the team was going to give up on one another after falling behind late to the Rangers.

“We’re going to fight for each other 'til the end,” he said. “That’s what we stressed at Harrisburg in a tight game and that’s what we stressed tonight on the sideline … just keep fighting. If there’s time left on the clock, this game’s not over. We can win it. One play is all we needed.”

Waller said the win helps the team’s momentum moving forward.

“It’s huge. This is the biggest game of the season," he said. "There’s a big difference between 4-0 and 3-1. We talked about it all week and we came out and delivered.”

Du Quoin first-year head coach Logan Spain was overcome with emotion after the unlikely victory.

“I can’t take any credit for that last touchdown,” he said. “I trust our quarterback and players in what they see. That’s the play that he liked. We knew if we could do a couple of things, it could be a big play. He wanted it and PJ is the guy that he trusts. They came through big time for us.”

Spain said his team is resilient.

“The past is the past. Are we happy to be 4-0? Absolutely. Our kids get to enjoy it for a while and then we have to start preparing for next week. I can’t say enough about how proud I am of these kids.”

Du Quoin scored the game’s first touchdown in the most shocking of circumstances. Facing fourth-and-26 from their own 26, Waller, who doubles as punter, threw a strike to Winters for a 74-yard score.

The point-after kick was good by Joey Wood for a 7-0 lead at the 7:16 mark of the first period.

The Rangers cut the deficit to four at 7-3 at the 2:54 mark of the first period on a 31-yard field goal by Jesser Zepeda.

The Indians extended their lead to 14-3 with 37 seconds left in the half when Brayden Jokisch snagged a 6-yard strike from Waller.

Benton cut into the deficit when Chase Thomas caught a pass from Tiffin Kouzoukas from nine yards out with 8:50 to go in the third period to make it 14-9.

The Rangers then took the lead for the first and only time of the game with 8:36 to play in the game when Kouzoukas bulled his way in from one yard out, putting an exclamation point on an 89-yard drive.

Benton then snuffed out an Indians touchdown drive when Zepeda intercepted a Waller pass in the end zone.

The Rangers proceeded to drive downfield, converting huge first downs until they reached the Du Quoin 23 with a fourth-and-four. An incomplete pass followed, stopping the clock with 48 seconds left and turning the ball back over to the visitors.

That set the stage for the impossible 77-yard game-winning TD pass from Waller to Winters.

As one might expect, Benton head coach Justin Groves was frustrated in defeat.

“I’m just sick for my kids because they deserved to win that one," he said. "The play they scored on – 33 seconds to go, crazy atmosphere – the kid (Winters) just gets behind our defense. It’s no one kid’s fault. It was a perfect ball. It hit him in stride. Our kid tried to catch him, but you can’t plan that game out. We were just unfortunate not to come out with the win.”

Groves was pleased with his team’s comeback and overall effort.

“Our kids showed a ton of character,” he said. “Our kids care about winning and care about each other. Moving forward, we just have to clean up some mistakes and continue to get better. With this super young team, every day’s an adventure. This one would have been really special to come out on the other side.”