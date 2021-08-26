Du Quoin unlikely to struggle again | River to River Mississippi Preview

Last spring was one of the most unusual in IHSA history. For six weeks, baseball took a back seat to football as schools crammed in a mini-season of sorts with no playoffs.

There was something else unusual about the season.

Du Quoin, which is almost always good, occasionally great and every once in a while invincible, was none of those things. The Indians went just 1-4, hamstrung by injuries, inexperience and COVID-19 issues that canceled one game and affected others.

So what did coach Derek Beard learn from the experience?

“Our kids love athletics and they are resilient,” he said. “Kids kept adapting to new guidelines, new starting lineups, quarantine situations, et cetera. We also proved that we all function better when we have an established routine.

“I hope the worst is behind us and that we are able to move forward with a normal sports season.”

While that won’t be proven for a while, past history proves that it’s unlikely Du Quoin will struggle that badly in consecutive years. It has just one set of back-to-back losing seasons in 40 years and has endured just four sub-.500 years in that span.