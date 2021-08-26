Du Quoin unlikely to struggle again | River to River Mississippi Preview

Last spring was one of the most unusual in IHSA history. For six weeks, baseball took a back seat to football as schools crammed in a mini-season of sorts with no playoffs.
There was something else unusual about the season.
Du Quoin, which is almost always good, occasionally great and every once in a while invincible, was none of those things. The Indians went just 1-4, hamstrung by injuries, inexperience and COVID-19 issues that canceled one game and affected others.
So what did coach Derek Beard learn from the experience?
“Our kids love athletics and they are resilient,” he said. “Kids kept adapting to new guidelines, new starting lineups, quarantine situations, et cetera. We also proved that we all function better when we have an established routine.
“I hope the worst is behind us and that we are able to move forward with a normal sports season.”
While that won’t be proven for a while, past history proves that it’s unlikely Du Quoin will struggle that badly in consecutive years. It has just one set of back-to-back losing seasons in 40 years and has endured just four sub-.500 years in that span.
One thing working against the Indians, though, is that they are still a relatively inexperienced team. They return only five starters on each side of the ball and will have to grow up quickly.
Their first two games: Trips to old SIRR Mississippi rival Chester, now the newest member of the Cahokia Conference that will be looking to make a grand first impression on its new conference, and Harrisburg.
A team with plenty of experience could be tested by both games. This one, which is rife with fresh faces and perhaps not certain of how good it is, will have to cohere sooner instead of later.
“We are an inexperienced football team with many first-year starters,” Beard said. “I look forward to working with this group of great young men and developing great football players.”
The good news offensively is that Du Quoin welcomes back quarterback David Lee, giving it stability at the game’s most important position. The Indians also boast good depth at wide receiver with Caden Hutchins and Gage Green returning.
Maurice Washington offers experience and athleticism at left tackle, but he’s also the lone returnee up front. The other returning starter on offense is tight end Ethan Hill.
On defense, Du Quoin should be at its strongest up front. It welcomes back three linemen in ends Waylon Mydler and Jonah Provart, as well as tackle Willie Moore. That figures to make it more consistent in making plays behind the line of scrimmage.
Aaron Dorsey leads the linebacking corps and Hunter Douglas is the marquee name in the secondary. The problem is that the back seven is totally inexperienced aside from that duo. Can they avoid making big mistakes that lead to defeats?
The Indians won’t get many breaks in their schedule, aside from a home game with a Pinckneyville team that didn’t play on the varsity level in the spring. To replace Sparta, which is now in the Cahokia Conference, they picked up Breese Mater Dei on the road in Week 6.
Six of Du Quoin’s games are against teams that played .500 or better ball in the spring.