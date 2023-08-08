MARION – The Jason Dunning Era has officially begun at Marion High School.

Kerry Martin is no longer roaming the sidelines at Wildcat Stadium. The cerebral, pleasant, and thoughtful, yet driven former Wildcats coach will most certainly be a tough act to follow.

Dunning hopes he is up to the challenge.

Martin won 141 games and lost 74 in his 21 seasons at Marion and that’s after going 8-19 in his first three seasons. Moreover, his teams qualified for the state playoffs 17 straight years. It would have been 18 if there had been playoffs in the COVID-shortened season of 2020-21.

Dunning, who considers Martin to be his mentor, was busy providing a hands-on demonstration of how to defend an option quarterback as area teams kicked off the first day of football practices Monday.

Thankfully on this day, there was no unsufferable heat to endure. Temperatures reached only the mid 80s and the humidity wasn’t nearly as bad as it has been in recent days, and the rain stayed away.

Dunning, a Carterville High School graduate who played ball for Martin, also served as Martin’s assistant coach at MHS from 2002 through last year. He was most recently the defensive coordinator and will maintain that duty this fall in addition to his new gig as head coach.

Dunning is joined on staff by Walter Skeate, who will lead the offensive and defensive lines; Justin Vannoy who moves from wide receivers coach to the lead play caller of the offense; Cody Pauls, who moves from the junior varsity ranks to varsity linebackers coach; Dean Schulmeister, special teams coach; Kent Sherrill, who will coach the running backs; and longtime head coach Dennis Drust, who will serve as an in-game advisor to Dunning.

"Any time I can steal away from Coach Drust will be of great benefit for this team," Dunning said. "We are glad to have him with us."

Beloved assistant coach Darrell Wimberly takes a step back from the coaching ranks and will instead handle videography.

“I could not have asked for a better staff to transition from assistant to head coach,” Dunning said.

Asked how it feels to be in charge for the first time in his career after serving as Martin’s apprentice all these years, Dunning said not much feels different at all – yet.

“To be honest, it feels like it always does,” he said. “We’ve kept the same practice schedule this summer. There really wasn’t any reason to change anything. What we have has been working. The biggest difference for me is all the non football-related stuff like scheduling, eligibility checks, and budgeting.”

Dunning must also meet more regularly with Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky and medical staff.

“And of course, I deal with the media more now, too, as well as parents of the players.”

Dunning said the Illinois High School Association allowed for 25 contact days throughout the summer with the coaches and players.

“I think we only used 21 of those,” he said. “The biggest change this summer was the IHSA allowing 11-on-11 practice sessions with other teams for the first time. We scrimmaged Murphysboro once and Carterville twice. Extreme heat forced us to cancel scrimmages with Harrisburg and Paris.”

Dunning welcomed more than 90 freshmen through seniors to the first day of practice. Sixteen of those are seniors.

“We graduated our entire defensive line and most of our linebackers on defense,” Dunning said. “We have been a very senior-laden ballclub the last two years, graduating like 49 over that time span.”

One of those graduates from this past spring was quarterback Evan Noelle, who accepted a basketball scholarship at John A. Logan College.

“We have a lot of multi-sport athletes this year and that’s a good thing,” Dunning said.

Senior Jordyn Beverly is one of the team’s top playmakers. He led the team in rushing last year with 921 yards on 110 carries, which was more than eight yards-per-carry. He also led the team in touchdowns with 17.

“I’ve set person goals of 1,500 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns,” he said. “I like to set the bar high.”

Beverly said he likes what he sees from this Wildcats team.

“The team’s looking really good this year, I think,” Beverly said. “We don’t have the size we’ve had the last couple of years, but we have a lot of team speed. Our expectations are high. We want to keep our playoff streak alive at the very least. And I think we are capable of going a ways in the playoffs.”

Beverly said the senior class is laser-focused on the task at hand.

“We’re all locked in,” he said. “We are looking to have a big year.”

Marion opens the season on the road Saturday, Aug. 26 at Herrin. Game time is set for 7 p.m.