Edwards County Lions | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

Gerlach knows all about running a well-oiled machine from his seven seasons coaching high school basketball in Wayne City. He also doubled up in Albion last season coaching both basketball and football at ECHS, but decided to strictly focus on coaching football this season.

The high school math teacher hopes that decision adds up to more wins.

“Last year we ran a lot of the shotgun offense,” said Gerlach. “This season I envision us going under center a lot more and running the football with the personnel we have. We’ll take our lumps but it will pay off in the long run.”

Playing in a conference with Fairfield and Johnston City helps Gerlach understand the level his program needs to reach.

While Gerlach admitted it’s not the best year for his team to be young, the coach hopes to be competitive and appreciates the time his players have devoted to studying game film during the offseason.

“I’ve gone through these stages while coaching basketball,” said Gerlach. “We’re teaching our young kids a lot of new things and they’re learning on the fly.”