Edwards County Lions | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

The Edwards County Lions enter the 2021-22 football season with one of the youngest rosters in the Black Diamond Conference.
The Lions will showcase six seniors, six juniors, five sophomores and 11 freshmen under second-year head coach Russell Gerlach. With 28 players on roster, Gerlach hopes to add more talent around a senior class featuring Gus Baker, Hayden Davis, Mitch McFall, Dylan Rhodes, Tobi Reineke and Elijah Taylor.
“They’re all kind of quiet leaders but hard-working players,” said Gerlach.
Gerlach likes where his freshman and sophomore numbers are at, but has noticed a dip in JFL numbers recently due to kids opting to play baseball.
“Our freshman and sophomore numbers are great; not so much our junior and seniors numbers,” said Gerlach. “We’ve got such a great baseball program that kids choose over football and that has impacted our experience level.”
Where the Lions will have improved at the most this season is their offensive line. McFall is a 6-foot-1 guard that has already drawn interest from smaller level college programs.
“If you watched us play last year we were really young on both sides of the line,” said Gerlach. “There were a couple injuries and quarantine issues that factored into us having to move a lot of players around and it never felt like the o-line gelled. We’re hopeful to keep the same cohesive unit this season.”
Gerlach knows all about running a well-oiled machine from his seven seasons coaching high school basketball in Wayne City. He also doubled up in Albion last season coaching both basketball and football at ECHS, but decided to strictly focus on coaching football this season.
The high school math teacher hopes that decision adds up to more wins.
“Last year we ran a lot of the shotgun offense,” said Gerlach. “This season I envision us going under center a lot more and running the football with the personnel we have. We’ll take our lumps but it will pay off in the long run.”
Playing in a conference with Fairfield and Johnston City helps Gerlach understand the level his program needs to reach.
While Gerlach admitted it’s not the best year for his team to be young, the coach hopes to be competitive and appreciates the time his players have devoted to studying game film during the offseason.
“I’ve gone through these stages while coaching basketball,” said Gerlach. “We’re teaching our young kids a lot of new things and they’re learning on the fly.”
Edwards County opens the season in a home matchup against Johnston City on August 27. The Lions also have Sesser-Valier-Waltonville and Hamilton County back on their schedule; two schools Gerlach didn’t have to game plan against in six games last spring.
Gerlach also noted that Eldorado and Carmi-White County had talented kids last season and good numbers returning this year.
How familiar is Edwards County with Flora?
“Flora also has a lot of kids coming back with good numbers,” said Gerlach. “We’re all going to keep kicking Fairfield until they get knocked off and Johnston City has the conference MVP in (Austin) Brown.”
