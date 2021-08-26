Eldorado Eagles host conference champs in Week 1

“Our defense broke down early last season, but all year long they played hard. I liked the things we did schematically to counter things that teams liked to take advantage of.”

Even though Price was an All-Conference running back for the Eagles last season, Clark believes he could make the transition to quarterback. Bradley on the other side was described by Clark as big and long with a good arm.

Clark admitted his team missed the summer activities and 7-on-7’s that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. With more practice opportunities this summer, the Eagles hope to compete for a conference title with a postseason to push for.

“The speed of last season was something we’ve never experienced,” said Clark. “There was no incentive without playoffs and the finality of a season is always tough.

“We have a lot of ‘on the field’ goals of competing for the conference title and being in a good position for the playoffs, but we don’t talk about it. There’s a lot of breaks with staying healthy and you always need more depth to absorb injuries here and there.”

Clark is excited to return skill player Chase Kittenger after the senior chose to sit out of football after suffering a broken collarbone during his freshman year.