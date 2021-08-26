Eldorado Eagles host conference champs in Week 1

The Eldorado Eagles enter the 2021-22 football season with high hopes of winning the conference outright for the first time in six years.
That journey begins when the Eagles host reigning conference champion Fairfield in Week 1. Head coach Joe Clark believes his team has an immediate opportunity to learn more about themselves in that contest.
“Fairfield’s been ahead of the pack for a while with the personnel that Coach Townsend has,” said Clark. “If we can play well in that game, it’s an immediate measuring stick on where we’re at. Bottom line is I feel good about our kids and we’ll play hard.”
Eldorado managed to keep it close against Fairfield last season in a 17-0 loss, but the offensive struggles is where Clark, an offensive-minded coach, hopes to improve. The Eagles’ offense outscored their opponents last spring 113-95.
The team will have to produce more end zone trips without three-year starting quarterback Aiden Whitlock. Clark will continue monitoring a quarterback competition between Parker Price and Everrett Bradley during practice to determine who lines up under center on August 27.
“We need to be better offensively,” said Clark. “That starts with me. I take pride in that because I’ve been an offensive coordinator in this program for about 14 years now.
“Our defense broke down early last season, but all year long they played hard. I liked the things we did schematically to counter things that teams liked to take advantage of.”
Even though Price was an All-Conference running back for the Eagles last season, Clark believes he could make the transition to quarterback. Bradley on the other side was described by Clark as big and long with a good arm.
Clark admitted his team missed the summer activities and 7-on-7’s that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. With more practice opportunities this summer, the Eagles hope to compete for a conference title with a postseason to push for.
“The speed of last season was something we’ve never experienced,” said Clark. “There was no incentive without playoffs and the finality of a season is always tough.
“We have a lot of ‘on the field’ goals of competing for the conference title and being in a good position for the playoffs, but we don’t talk about it. There’s a lot of breaks with staying healthy and you always need more depth to absorb injuries here and there.”
Clark is excited to return skill player Chase Kittenger after the senior chose to sit out of football after suffering a broken collarbone during his freshman year.
How familiar is Eldorado with Flora?
“We played Flora when I was in high school and played them five years ago in the playoffs,” said Clark. “I think they’ll be a nice fit in the Black Diamond for school size and competitiveness. They have a good coach and a solid program; we don’t play them until the third week so that gives us a few weeks to get information on them.
“You hate to see Chester go because they were a good program as well.”
618-351-5178