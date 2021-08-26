Fairfield Mules | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

The Fairfield Mules enter the 2021-22 football season as the team to beat in the Black Diamond Conference having won five-straight conference titles either as shareholders or outright.
Head coach Justin Townsend and the Mules have won 35 conference games in a row and have the talent and depth to make history repeat itself.
Adding more fuel to the fire, the reigning champs return 17 seniors from their six-game season last April, but are even more familiar with having targets on their backs.
“I’ve told our kids that we’ve got to have our best effort every day because everyone is preparing to knock us off,” said Townsend. “Our kids have bought into that; we’ve been really talented and blessed over the last few years, and that still applies to this year's team. We take pride in being a school of 400 kids and turning out really good football teams.”
Fairfield outscored its opponents 218-27 last season and played the majority of second halves with its secondary unit. Outside of one non-conference game against Harrisburg in Week 5 last season (23-13), the Mules’ defense didn’t allow any other team to reach double-digits on the scoreboard.
A matchup to watch this season is when Fairfield travels to Johnston City in Week 3. The Mules didn’t play the 6-0 Indians from last season due to a small schedule, but do get a shot at the other conference title shareholders this September.
“Johnston City will be really good again,” said Townsend. “The plot thickens when we play them in the third week. I don’t look too far ahead, but I tell our guys not to be afraid of keeping some things in the back of their minds.
“We play Eldorado our first week and there’s a lot of unknowns in those first games. CZR is another team that can spread the ball around with good athletes in the receiving core. Hitting a big pass or two can really change the dynamic of a game, which is what they did against us last season.”
Townsend believes his team's biggest strength is at the line of scrimmage with four returning lineman on both sides of the ball. The four returning are seniors Payton Allen, Chris Henry, Logan Kreiter and Landon Stewart.
“I feel really good about the guys we have returning,” said Townsend. “We also have Konnor Dagg, who I think is going to have a monster year, Hunter Biggs, who started a couple games on the line last season, and Kaleb Gonzalez, who replaces his brother, A.J., from last season”
Standing behind that impressive offensive line will be junior quarterback Eric Rodgers, who replaces former All-State quarterback Landon Zurliene. Rodgers, who also plays basketball, was labeled by Townsend as one of the top athletes in the school.
“I’d say (Eric) is more of a runner than Landon was,” said Townsend, so we can use that in our offensive package. (Rodgers) made strides throwing the ball in J-V and got some 7-on-7 game experience this summer against Centralia and Murphysboro where he showed real improvements.”
How familiar is Fairfield with Flora?
“We’re in close proximity with Flora,'' said Townsend, “so we’ve gotten together before in the summers to play 7-on-7’s. They like to throw the football around, so that’s one thing we don’t see much in our conference.
“I think that will help teams out; they have a good quarterback and running back, so they’ll be good for the conference and I look for them to be pretty competitive.”
