Fairfield Mules | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

“Johnston City will be really good again,” said Townsend. “The plot thickens when we play them in the third week. I don’t look too far ahead, but I tell our guys not to be afraid of keeping some things in the back of their minds.

“We play Eldorado our first week and there’s a lot of unknowns in those first games. CZR is another team that can spread the ball around with good athletes in the receiving core. Hitting a big pass or two can really change the dynamic of a game, which is what they did against us last season.”

Townsend believes his team's biggest strength is at the line of scrimmage with four returning lineman on both sides of the ball. The four returning are seniors Payton Allen, Chris Henry, Logan Kreiter and Landon Stewart.

“I feel really good about the guys we have returning,” said Townsend. “We also have Konnor Dagg, who I think is going to have a monster year, Hunter Biggs, who started a couple games on the line last season, and Kaleb Gonzalez, who replaces his brother, A.J., from last season”

Standing behind that impressive offensive line will be junior quarterback Eric Rodgers, who replaces former All-State quarterback Landon Zurliene. Rodgers, who also plays basketball, was labeled by Townsend as one of the top athletes in the school.