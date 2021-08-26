Flora Wolves: The new kids on the block

The Flora Wolves open the 2021-22 football season as the new kids on the block in the Black Diamond Conference after Chester accepted an invitation to join the Cahokia Conference.
Flora was a member of the Little Illini Conference from 2003-2020. Fresh off a 2-4 season under head coach Brian Tackitt, the Wolves are only two seasons removed from finishing 6-4 with a postseason appearance in 2019.
Tackitt and his club have a quick understanding of their new conference rivals.
“We are familiar with Fairfield from playing 7-on-7’s against each other in the summers,” said Tackitt. “We play them a lot in baseball and basketball because it makes sense geographically, but Coach (Justin) Townsend and I talk a lot.”
Flora runs a spread offense with three-year starting quarterback Jace Helm. The senior brings experience to the BDC after starting in the 2019 playoff game against Tuscola (42-14).
Helm will spread the ball around to four wide receiver personnel. He’ll rely heavily on his top target, Cole Young, who has already broken the school receiving record in yards (1,017) and receptions (87) as a three-year starter.
“I’ve been an assistant at Flora since ‘04 and Jace is as good as we’ve ever had,” said Tackitt. “He throws well and he’s mobile. We also like to run some motion and spread option plays with him.”
Flora ran a 4-3 defensive scheme last season based on player personnel. Tackitt plans on transitioning back to his preferred 4-2-5 scheme for the upcoming season — a formation that utilizes five defensive backs.
“We like to put safeties on the field with speed that can tackle well,” said Tackitt. “We think that matches up well with the offenses we’ve seen.”
Tackitt played his senior year of high school football under former Hamilton County coach Jeff Rush, who coached at Flora High School from 1995-99.
Now, Tackitt is swapping game film with Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton head coach Anthony Hargrove to prepare for their Week 1 matchup. He looks at the Bearcats as a challenge in the BDC along with Fairfield and Johnston City.
“We know Johnston City and Austin Brown and how good they are,” said Tackitt. “But outside of them and Fairfield we don’t know a whole lot. We watched film on C-Z-R and they looked good last spring with athletes.”
Tackitt believes the Wolves can push for a playoff spot right away. They have 10 playoff appearances in program history.
“We made a huge jump to 6-3 two years ago when Jace and them were sophomores,” said Tackitt. “We return four starters that didn’t go out last year and that allowed some of the young kids more varsity experience.”
Flora bookended its 2-4 season last spring with wins over Lawrenceville (35-22) and Casey-Westfield (34-30). The Wolves were outscored 130-38 during a four-game losing skid in the middle of their schedule, but most BDC coaches recognize that came against a different level of competition.
How familiar is Flora with the BDC?
“We don’t know a lot about the other schools, but it seems like down there it’s a lot of run-oriented offense,” said Tackitt. “We hope to go down there and compete and be in as many games as possible.”
618-351-5178