Flora Wolves: The new kids on the block

Flora ran a 4-3 defensive scheme last season based on player personnel. Tackitt plans on transitioning back to his preferred 4-2-5 scheme for the upcoming season — a formation that utilizes five defensive backs.

“We like to put safeties on the field with speed that can tackle well,” said Tackitt. “We think that matches up well with the offenses we’ve seen.”

Tackitt played his senior year of high school football under former Hamilton County coach Jeff Rush, who coached at Flora High School from 1995-99.

Now, Tackitt is swapping game film with Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton head coach Anthony Hargrove to prepare for their Week 1 matchup. He looks at the Bearcats as a challenge in the BDC along with Fairfield and Johnston City.

“We know Johnston City and Austin Brown and how good they are,” said Tackitt. “But outside of them and Fairfield we don’t know a whole lot. We watched film on C-Z-R and they looked good last spring with athletes.”

Tackitt believes the Wolves can push for a playoff spot right away. They have 10 playoff appearances in program history.